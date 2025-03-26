3 times Red Bull axed their driver midseason ft. Daniel Ricciardo

Earlier today it was announced that Liam Lawson will be dropped from the Red Bull Racing team in favour of Yuki Tsunoda. Lawson and Tsunoda will be switching places, with the former heading back to Racing Bulls, where he drove for six races of the 2024 season and five races of the 2023 season. The switch will be taking effect in time for the Japanese Grand Prix taking place next week.

This isn't the first time that the Austrian team has decided to switch out their driver line-up midseason. This list will examine three instances over the last few years where Red Bull and its sister team, Racing Bulls (Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri), have made changes part-way through the year.

3 times Red Bull axed their driver midseason

3. Alex Albon replacing Pierre Gasly

Alexander Albon of Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 01, 2019- Source: Getty

The 2019 season was the first season where Daniel Ricciardo would no longer be driving alongside Max Verstappen given his move to Renault. Frenchman Pierre Gasly was brought in as his replacement from the beginning of the season, and he would hold on to the seat for 12 races. Due to Gasly being unable to keep up with Verstappen, putting in lap times that were on average half-a-second off from the Dutchman, he was replaced by Alex Albon from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards. Albon was brought on from Toro Rosso.

2. Daniel Ricciardo replacing Nyck de Vries

Daniel Ricciardo of Scuderia AlphaTauri prepares to drive in the garage during Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 28, 2023- Source: Getty

After two of his 10 races ended in DNFs, Nyck de Vries, who was brought into the AlphaTauri team in 2023 was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo. De Vries was initially added to the line-up in part due to his 9th place finish the previous year during his single race stint with Williams. But after a few crashes, the Dutch driver was removed from his seat from the Red Bull sister team after the Great Britain Grand Prix. Ricciardo re-joined the Austrian team after a test at Silverstone proved to Red Bull that he was ready for his F1 return after he lost his seat at McLaren at the end of 2022.

1. Liam Lawson replacing Daniel Ricciardo

Liam Lawson of Visa Cash App RB greets fans as he arrives in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 08, 2024 - Source: Getty

Before Liam Lawson received his promotion to the Red Bull seat for the 2025 season, he first proved himself in the AlphaTauri team subbing in for Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 when the Australian driver was recovering from a fracture. Then, in 2024, Ricciardo was dropped from his seat at the Red Bull sister team after the Singapore Grand Prix, and Lawson was once again brought in to take his place. The New Zealander drove the RB car for the final six races of the season where he had a highest finish of 9th place.

