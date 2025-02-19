3 worst dressed drivers at the F1 launch feat. Liam Lawson

The F1 launch event took place at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, 2025, wherein all Formula 1 teams and racers showcased their cars for the upcoming season. The F1 75 live launch event was attended by all 10 F1 teams and 20 drivers that also featured special performances.

Ad

The 2025 F1 launch was hosted by actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, in addition to performances by Kane Brown, British band Take That, Tems, Are We Dreaming, and Machine Gun Kelly.

While racers like Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, and Lando Norris arrived at the event's red carpet in style, some speedsters pulled off fashion disasters with their outfits. Here are the three worst dressed drivers at this year's F1 launch event.

#3 Liam Lawson

(Image via Instagram/ @redbullracing)

Unlike his fellow racing drivers, Red Bull Racing driver Liam Lawson missed the F1 launch event's red carpet memo and arrived in the most casual clothing combination.

Ad

Trending

Lawson paired washed-out baggy jeans with a black and grey and black chequered shirt and a white piece of clothing within. This fit featuring Pepe Jeans apparel would've been ideal, had the event's theme been casual or Liam Lawson had made a normal appearance. However, it didn't fit the F1 75 live launch memo and made the racer look underdressed.

#2 Yuki Tsunoda

No. 22 driver for Racing Bulls-Honda RBPT, Yuki Tsunoda had a hit-and-miss styling moment at the Formula 1 live launch event. Known for usually sporting monochrome fits, especially oversized T-shirts, Tsunoda's look for the launch event was a failed attempt at trying something new.

Ad

Ad

Yuki Tsunoda sported a black-on-black look featuring a black blazer and trousers. However, what went wrong was pairing an otherwise average fit with a light grey trenchcoat. Additionally, the trousers featured a baggy silhouette from the bottom, making the entire combination look like a red-carpet fashion disaster.

#1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Teen F1 sensation and Mercedes debutant for the 2025 season, Andrea Kimi Antonelli made a rather underwhelming red-carpet appearance at the F1 launch event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sporting what appeared to look like a grey co-ord set, Antonelli's fit made him look washed out when he stood next to his teammate George Russell who posted for the cameras in a stylish and dapper fit.

Additionally, the silhouette of Antonelli's trousers didn't align with the overall outfit and the top half of his outfit was a mismatched garment featuring double pockets, buttons, and a wide collar.

While fashion hits-and-misses are no big deal in events of this sort, most racers stuck to a rather formal theme in terms of red carpet styling. Despite most F1 stars sporting shades of black and navy blue suits and trousers, each speedster had a differentiating fashion element.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback