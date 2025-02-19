The F1 launch event took place on February 18, 2025, at the O2 Arena in London. The event was graced by Formula 1 stars including all 10 F1 teams and 20 drivers dressed in dapper, stylish, outfits.

In addition to showcasing the Team Principles, all the teams revealed what their F1 rides will look like for the 2025 season. The F1 75 Live launch was hosted by actor and comedian Jack Whitehall and featured performances by Kane Brown, Take That, Tems, Machine Gun Kelly, and Are We Dreaming. Let's take a look at the five best-dressed F1 stars at the live launch event this year.

Lewis Hamilton:

Lewis Hamilton switched from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season which made the F1 launch event an important one before his racing debut for the team.

Although Hamilton sported Ferrari's racing suit later, he arrived wearing a custom Ferrari Style outfit from the team's fashion vertical. The fit featured a black overshirt with oversized pants with a cocoon-shaped, cashmere blend coat. The F1 ace completed the look with a red tie, which is the color of Ferrari.

George Russell:

George Russell with Carmen Mundt and Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Image via Instagram/ @georgerussell63)

Mercedes racer George Russell arrived at the Formula 1 launch event with fellow racer Andrea Kimi Antonelli and his beau Carmen Mundt. Russell sported an off-white shirt paired with a suede black coat and relaxed-fit trousers.

On the other hand, Russell's partner Carmen Mundt contrasted his fit by sporting a white faux fur overcoat. George Russell completed his look with a stylish watch and what appear to be Adidas Samba or Gazelle sneakers for footwear.

Carlos Sainz:

Carlos Sainz joined Williams Racing for the 2025 season and pulled up to the F1 75 red carpet with teammate Alex Albon and team principal James Vowles.

Sainz, who ditched Ferrari's red racing suit for Williams' blue and white this season, wore a multi-layered fit to the launch event. he sported a light blue shirt paired with a grey wool blend sweater and a navy blue overcoat featuring a buttoned silhouette on both sides. He paired the fit with navy blue trousers and formal black shoes.

Charles Leclerc:

Charles Leclerc's F1 launch event look (Image via Instagram/ @ferraristyle)

Like his Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc also attended the F1 launch event clad in Ferrari Style. The No. 16 driver for Ferrari wore a double-breasted black blazer featuring a lapel pin in the shape of the team's symbol- the prancing horse.

Leclerc wore a plain white shirt underneath, paired with a red tie to showcase the team's primary color.

Lando Norris:

No. 4 driver for team McLaren, Lando Norris arrived at the F1 75 Live Launch wearing a crisp white shirt paired with a solid black coat and black trousers. Norris kept the fit simple yet statement-worthy for his red carpet appearance, completing the look with a pair of white and light grey sneakers.

In addition to the abovementioned, the F1 launch event witnessed the presence of F1 Academy's Managing Director Susie Wolff, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, and chef Gordon Ramsay, along with his family.

