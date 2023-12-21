Following an uncharacteristic lull in the 2023 F1 silly season, the driver market in the premier motor racing series will be rife with trades in 2024. Up to 14 drivers will be free agents by the end of the season, with a few drivers holding options to extend their contract.

Max Verstappen's future is secure with Red Bull after signing a bumper deal in 2022 which will see him with the Milton Keynes outfit through the 2028 F1 season.

Both Mercedes and McLaren drivers have their contract situation sorted out till 2025, with Oscar Piastri recently negotiating an extension until 2026. Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll is on a 'rolling' contract, with the details of his contract private.

Expand Tweet

Charles Leclerc is reported to have signed a mega contract deal with Ferrari that reportedly runs until 2029, preventing any move to other teams. Except for these drivers, the rest of the grid will enter 2024 negotiating their way into a top ride for the future.

There are a few big names in the driver market who will be negotiating eye-watering deals for 2025 and beyond. In this piece, we will take a look at four drivers who will be making waves in the silly season.

4 big money F1 moves that can happen by 2025

#4 Alex Albon

Following a disappointing stint at Red Bull, Alex Albon joined Williams in 2022 hoping to rebuild his career. In his second season with the Grove-based outfit, Albon single-handedly dragged the team to seventh place in the Constructors' standings.

Albon's stock in the driver market has since skyrocketed with his giant-killing performances turning heads in the paddock. Rumors of multiple top teams including the likes of Ferrari are interested in his services for 2025.

With Albon's contract with Williams expiring at the end of 2024, he might be one of the big players to make a move in the F1 silly season next year.

#3 Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso had a fairy tale beginning to his stint with Aston Martin, scoring five podiums in the first seven races in 2023. However, the team dropped the ball with its upgrades, losing its early season momentum.

Alonso finished fourth in the driver's standings, with his 2023 campaign proving age was not slowing down the Spaniard. However, with Alonso's contract expiring in 2024, it is uncertain if the 42-year-old will jump ship or continue with the British F1 team for 2025.

#2 Carlos Sainz

The other Spaniard on the list has already made waves in the driver market, with rumors of him joining Audi and Red Bull circulating in the F1 paddock. The Ferrari driver has reportedly dismissed the claims, with some speculating that Sainz is currently negotiating his long-term future with the Italian team.

While some reports suggest that Sainz's negotiation is not going as expected, he might be one of the key drivers to unlock the frozen driver market in 2024.

#1 Daniel Ricciardo

Heading into 2024, Daniel Ricciardo's alleged quest to join Red Bull will be one of the biggest storylines of the season. A rejuvenated Ricciardo will be hoping to impress with his performances at AlphaTauri next season.

Christian Horner is reportedly open to a Max Verstappen x Daniel Ricciardo lineup for 2025. If these reports are to be believed, all eyes will be on Ricciardo as he chases a dream reunion with Red Bull in one of the biggest F1 moves next season.