Ferrari star Carlos Sainz a potential replacement for Sergio Perez at Red Bull according to reports

Carlos Sainz is making waves in the post-season driver market. A potential move to Red Bull might be on the horizon for the Spaniard after a long-term extension deal with the Italian team seemingly likely.

Heading into the off-season, Ferrari hoped to resolve both drivers' contract situations, as Charles Leclerc and Sainz will be free agents at the end of 2024. However, latest reports from Maranello indicate a bleak future at the team for the Spaniard.

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Italian team has reached an agreement with Leclerc for a five-year deal with a starting salary of €25 million, which will double by the end of the term.

On the other hand, Ferrari has offered a one-year deal for Carlos Sainz, who is negotiating a two-year deal. If the talks don't go through, Sainz is reportedly looking to secure a seat at Red Bull, given Sergio Perez leaves the team.

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz

Heading into the final year of his contract with Red Bull, Perez is in a precarious situation given his performance this season. The Milton Keynes outfit has confirmed no changes in their driver lineup for the upcoming season, but question marks hover over the Mexican driver's future beyond 2024.

This is where Carlos Sainz fits in the equation as he could be reunited with old teammate Max Verstappen. Both were a part of the Red Bull junior academy and graduated into F1 in 2015, driving as teammates for Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri).

After being denied a promotion to Red Bull, Sainz moved to Renault, and then McLaren before joining Ferrari in 2021. If the contract talks with Ferrari falter away, we could see the 29-year-old reuniting with his old team.

Carlos Sainz disappointed with the poor end to this 2023 season

Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race this season, clinching the top position at the Singapore GP. He finished the season with three podium results but was left dejected after failing to help Ferrari secure second in the Constructors Standings in the final weeks.

Sainz reflected on the final two races at Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, where he finished sixth and 18th respectively. He told F1.com:

“It’s been a very disappointing last two races, to be honest. Since that incident in Vegas it looked like our season for some reason ended there, and since then we haven’t really managed to recover the pace and the results and luck.”

He added:

“At the same time, it’s been a season with very high highs, very good moments, and once the disappointment of these last two races goes away we will be able to reflect on more of a positive note.”

Sainz entered the season finale fourth in the drivers' standings but ended the season finishing seventh after failing to finish the race.