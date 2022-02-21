5 best F1 car launches in history

F1 car launches have been somewhat of a mild affair this season. While multiple cars have been 'technically' launched, in essence, that is nothing more than a livery reveal from the teams. Their true pictures will only be revealed in pre-season tests.

At the moment, it's fair to say that the whole affair has been somewhat dull as other than liveries, there's not much of a takeaway from launches. It wasn't always like this, though. In yesteryears, car launches were a huge event that was more often than not a strange mixture of scientific excellence and mainstream media.

In this piece, we will take a look at some of the best car launches in the history of the sport.

#5 Jordan (2005 F1 season)

Jordan was the perennial underdog in F1 for over a decade. With the shrewd businessman in Eddie Jordan heading the affairs, the team had achieved a lot more than a team of that size or funding could ever hope for. By the 2005 season, however, walls were closing in on the team.

The sponsors had been drying up in the previous few years. As a result, the team's competitiveness also nosedived. Jordan had won a Grand Prix (Brazilian GP) as recently as 2003, but in 2005, the team featured two drivers who had basically paid a huge sum to secure their seats with the team.

In what turned out to be its last season on the grid, Jordan rolled out a special and went to the Red Square in Moscow of all places to conduct what would prove to be its final car launch in F1.

#4 Force India (2008 F1 season)

Force India during its stay in F1 turned out to be one of the best underdog stories on the grid. Yet it all started in 2008 when Indian billionaire (at the time) Vijay Mallya bought Spyker F1, a fledgling backmarker team, and turned it into India's first F1 team.

The billionaire, famously known as 'The King of Good Times', introduced the very first edition of Force India in India itself. The car was launched with significant fanfare at the Gateway of India in Mumbai as people came to grips with what it meant for the country to have its car competing on the biggest stage in motorsports.

