5 Best F1 Inspired Wrist Watches to go crazy about

The FIA Formula One World Championship has been the most premier form of motor racing around the globe since its inception in 1950. It's truly the sport of kings, where ultra-rich teams build expensive formula cars every year, race in extreme conditions, and receive huge payouts at the end displaying the glamour associated with the game. The celebrities flocking around the paddock and in the pit garage's, the sound of car engines, champagne flowing like water all integral part of the race weekend, no wonder it is also one of the most glamorous sport in the world.

F1 drivers have always been one of the most iconic sportsman and trendsetters in the world in terms of fashion statement, style, brands and what not. Therefore it is very obvious for F1 fanatics across the globe to go crazy for a Formula 1 merchandise. No wonder the best wrist watch manufacturers from Switzerland and around the globe have produced limited edition F1 inspired watches. Be it F1 inspired watches, cars or printed T-shirts, earplugs, wallets etc. Products inspired from the Formula 1 world have unique detailing along with brand endorsement aligned in a perfect manner and hence they catch all the attention too easily. Here we have some Formula 1 inspired watches which are sought after.

#Red Bull Racing Formula 1 Team Carrera Heuer-01

Price- €1,300 approx

Red Bull Racing started using TAG Heuer-branded Renault engines starting from the 2016 season and therefore the range of watch on the same name has followed up in the market. This brand is famed for having a brilliant history in creating watches on the theme of motorsports and Red Bull Racing Carreras have been in that lineage

It is a 45mm steel timepiece which is styled in Team's color Blue and red displaying the blue skeleton dial. It also has a case made of sapphire featuring the Team logo. There are two variants available in the market, one with a steel bracelet and another one with a blue strap.