5 British F1 drivers with the most race starts

F1 has a rich British legacy that has been going on for as long as fans can remember. Motorsports has a big presence in Europe in general. However, the British audience is particularly big fan of F1 and is intensely passionate about the sport. Notably, British drivers have always had a presence on the F1 grid and make for a very big part of Formula 1 history.

Moreover, several youngsters in the country start early on with their karting, a common activity in the nation. Over the years, the state has become a hub for F1 enthusiasts and provides a great opportunity for young boys and girls to break into the Formula series through the country's karting system. Many former and current F1 drivers have risen through the ranks of this British karting system only.

Even the current grid consists of four British drivers and four national teams, all with their bases set in the United Kingdom. Over time, some British drivers have become very prominent figures in the sport. They have managed a prolific career with great records and achievements, including a large number of race starts. So, let's see who are the top 5 British drivers with the most number of race starts:

#1 Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver in F1

Britain's Lewis Hamilton has emerged not only as the nation's most successful driver but also the sport's. In his career span of 15-16 years, the driver has picked up seven driver titles already. He is one of the only two drivers in F1 history to have these many title wins.

Hamilton began karting in 1993 and won several national championships. His work was noticed by then McLaren team boss Ron Dennis, who eventually gave him an F1 seat opportunity later on in his career. The driver has since then managed 188 podiums,103 race wins,103 pole positions and several other records.

The Briton has managed 306 race starts in his F1 career till now. However, this number is only expected to increase given his long-term contract with Mercedes and is expected to be a part of F1 in the coming years.

#2 Jenson Button has the second highest number of race starts from Britain

Jenson Button is one of the most admired racing entities. The driver managed a world title with Brawn GP in the 2009 season and had an impressive career. He has 309 race entries and managed 306 race starts for his country and teams.

The Briton joined F1 in 2000 as the then youngest driver to enter the sport ever. From there on, he managed 15 race wins, eight pole positions and 50 podiums. The Frome-based racing driver did have his ups and downs throughout his racing career. His second title chances kept dimming year-after-year but the former McLaren driver tried to remain consistent with his performances.

The 2011 season was a testament to exactly how good of a racing driver Button was. He managed to hold off Fernando Alonso and teammate Lewis Hamilton for a second-place finish in the standings. In 2015 as well, Button managed to outperform his teammate Alonso once again at McLaren.

#3 British F1 driver David Coulthard was an exciting talent

David Coulthard is a prominent name among British F1 drivers. He was one of the most outstanding talents of his time, competing with the likes of Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill and Mika Hakkinen.

He managed 246 race starts beginning his Formula 1 career in 1994. He has won 13 times, managing 12 pole positions and 62 podium finishes. He spent most of his career at McLaren F1, finishing in the top spots for them for consecutive years.

Despite Ferrari's dominance in those years, Coulthard tried to win as many races as he could. In 2001, a good year for him, he held off Schumacher's teammate Rubens Barrichello for a second-place finish in the standings. He was even ahead of his world champion teammate Hakkinen.

#4 F1 world champion Nigel Mansell is a decorated British racer

In an era of almost four famed competitors fighting for the title every year, Nigel Mansell finally brought glory to the United Kingdom in 1992. The driver sensationally won the F1 World Championship by a margin of 52 points.

He since then remains a British racing legend who has managed 188 race starts, 31 race wins, 32 pole positions and 59 podiums in his outstanding career.

The driver raced against F1 legends like Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Nelson Piquet. He is widely known for his duels with the three men, making the quartet a formidable force where either one of them won the championship between 1985 and 1993.

#5 Graham Hill was the first British racer to record a big number of starts

Hampstead-based Graham Hill was a force to be reckoned with in Formula 1. He started his career in 1958 managing 177 race starts, 14 race wins, 13 pole positions and 36 podiums.

The driver won the 1962 and 1968 drivers' title. He was utterly dominant in the 1962 season, winning four races and finishing twice in P2. The 1968 season, though, was not exactly a smooth ride for Hill.

He won the title after Lotus asked the driver to step in post Jim Clark's tragic death. Notably, the car was competitive and Hill won thrice that season, managing 12 points more than second-placed Jackie Stewart.

As these drivers have proven, Formula 1 history has always been rich with the presence of several British drivers in the paddock. These men rose to the occasion and became some of the finest drivers to bring pride to their nation.

