5 car manufacturing giants that never raced in F1

There are many prestigious car manufacturers that compete in F1. The likes of Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, and more have a long and strong history in the sport, while companies like Aston Martin and Alpine are new and are finding their place as a separate team. Ever since the sport started in 1950, many car manufacturers have come and gone, but a handful of them have never even touched the sport.

Here is a list of a few car manufacturers who never entered F1, neither as an engine supplier nor as a team.

Note: These are not all the car manufacturers that have not entered the sport.

#1 Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg is the youngest car manufacturer on this list that has never taken part in F1. More broadly, the hypercar makers have not even entered any other racing series, let alone top single-seater championship. Since they make some of the fastest and most exotic hypercars in the world, many must be thinking that they should be taking part in the single-seater or any other racing series, but unfortunately they haven't.

#2 Hyundai

Hyundai never raced in F1 as well. However, they were reports of them planning to do so. Back in the start of the 2023 season, many car manufacturers, including Hyundai, showed interests in the sport and wanted to enter it in the future.

Since former Renault team principal, Cyril Abiteboul left his post to become the head of the Hyundai Motorsports, he claimed that the racing division is currently discussing whether or not to join the single-seater sport.

#3 Suzuki

Suzuki is another automotive giant that has never took part in Formula 1 in any manner. The Japanese carmakers are mainly known for their involvment in MotoGP, the motorcycle racing series. Apart from that, they also compete in World Rally Championship with their own team. However, they have never participated in the top single-seater races.

#4 General Motors

At the time of writing this, General Motors is one of the biggest American car manufacturers that have never competed in F1. However, there is a chance that they might in the future.

They have teamed up with Mario Andretti to create a team that is trying to join the grid soon. Furthermore, they have successfully registered as a power unit supplier starting from 2028 season.

As of now, Andretti-Cadillac's Expression of Interest application to enter F1 has been approved by the FIA. They now have to negotiate with the FOM to complete the process.

#5 Audi

As of now, Audi has also not raced in Formula 1, but they are about to. Back in 2022, Audi formally announced that they will be buying a stake in Sauber's team and will enter the sport with their own power unit. This merge will take effect in 2026, when the FIA will allow new power units. The 2026 season will be the first year for the German giants to race in the sport.

After the 2023 season, Alfa Romeo left Sauber and the team came up with a new official team name: 'Stake F1 Team'. This is the first of many steps they will take before Audi's entry.