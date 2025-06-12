As one of the most successful F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton has numerous friends and acquaintances worldwide. Given his fame, many of his friends are celebrities, such as movie and sports stars.

Hamilton is the most popular F1 driver across all social media combined, and statistically the most successful driver. As a result, he often spends time with celebrities and other renowned personalities worldwide whenever he is away from the track.

In today's article, we'll delve deeper into Hamilton's five celebrity friends.

#5 Kelly Slater

Lewis Hamilton has a long-time friendship with Kelly Slater, one of the best surfers in the world. Slater, an American professional surfer, is an 11-time World Surf League champion and a partner of Hamilton during the latter's post-season breaks.

Slater and Hamilton often enjoy surfing together in Florida, as the latter is a big-time fanatic when it comes to surfing. Once the F1 driver shared how he had a near-death experience while surfing at Pipeline, after starting from Surf Ranch.

#4 Tom Brady

Kathryn Newton, Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 - Source: Getty

Tom Brady is another celebrity friend of Lewis Hamilton. Brady, the NFL legend, often appears publicly with Hamilton and calls their friendship mutually understanding and respectful.

Brady has openly praised Hamilton for his racing skills, records, and competitiveness. Hamilton also lauded Brady for his excellent NFL career and commitment to that sport. Their most renowned appearance together came in May 2022, when the duo appeared in a golf match in the United States.

#3 Neymar Jr.

Lewis Hamilton shares a joke with Brazilian footballer Neymar during the 2023 F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

Neymar Jr. and Lewis Hamilton have been friends for a long time, especially since 2016. Neymar, the Brazilian national soccer player, has often attended F1 races to support Hamilton and vice versa.

Hamilton, an honorary Brazilian citizen now, often finds time to spend with his celebrity compatriot. He is often spotted at parties and events, and they are said to be in frequent contact.

#2 Shakira

Lewis Hamilton's friendship with Shakira triggered a dating rumor back in 2023. Hamilton is known to be good friends with Colombian pop star Shakira, but their secret meet-ups brought in rumors that there was 'something more than friendship.'

Back then, Shakira split with former Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué, and her meet-ups with Hamilton, who has also been single for a long time, set off hard dating rumors. However, none of them addressed it and shared a clarification.

#1 Brad Pitt

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Brad Pitt, actor playing Sonny Hayes, a driver of the fictional Apex APXGP F1 team in the upcoming 'F1' movie, and Joseph Kosinski, the director of the movie, are talking on a movie set - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt have been friends for a long time, and most recently, they paired up to make a movie based on Formula 1. While Hamilton is known to be a good friend of Tom Cruise, his companionship with Pitt is also worth noting.

Hamilton and Pitt worked together in the upcoming movie F1. The former served as the co-producer and actor, while the latter had a crucial role in the movie. Besides this, Hamilton also shared valuable input during the movie's shoot, which immensely helped Brad Pitt.

