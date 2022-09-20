5 drivers who could race for Alpine in 2023 F1 season

An F1 seat is still vacant in Alpine's camp. After the big debacle that saw Oscar Piastri getting snatched by McLaren, the French team is on the lookout for a new driver. With so many names being thrown up as potential candidates, it's hard to know who will be the perfect option for the team.

Otmar Szafnauer and co. were engulfed in a messy situation for the longest time. After team driver and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso announced a shock move to Aston Martin, Szafnauer immediately retained reserve driver Piastri's services. He then announced the Australian as a team driver without even informing him.

Dyl @HoodieUce If I was Daniel I would simply tell them to get Oscar Piastri to block Pierre If I was Daniel I would simply tell them to get Oscar Piastri to block Pierre

A lot happened after these announcements, leaving Alpine with the ultimate loss. They're now left in a pool of problems and are yet to narrow down on the perfect driver to partner Esteban Ocon in 2023.

With all this in mind, let's take a look at the options the team will likely be considering.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Jack Doohan, Pierre Gasly, and 3 other drivers Alpine could sign for their 2023 lineup

1) Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo spent two years with Alpine after he took a shock dropout from Red Bull in 2018. In his pursuit to become a world champion, the Australian placed his bets on Alpine F1 (then Renault).

The first year, Ricciardo could only manage a P9 with the team and didn't exactly have a winning or even a podium-finishing car. The second year was slightly better as he secured two podiums. However, none of it matched the glory he once had with Red Bull. The 33-year-old has since moved to McLaren and is not enjoying great form.

Elninya @ninazazzeron patiently waiting for a team to announce they've signed Daniel Ricciardo...enough playin around patiently waiting for a team to announce they've signed Daniel Ricciardo...enough playin around https://t.co/9MXAj7ewls

Alpine will definitely consider Ricciardo's current performances, and it could be a 50-50 situation for the driver. However, there's no denying that they do have better options, despite Ricciardo openly announcing his willingness to return to the team.

2) Nyck de Vries

Nyck de Vries shocked the world after securing a brilliant points finish in his F1 debut with Williams Racing. The driver stepped in at the last minute for Alex Albon and still managed to impress. He outperformed teammate Nicholas Latifi in both the race and qualifying, prompting teams with empty seats to notice him.

The former Formula 2 and Formula E champion acts as Mercedes' reserve driver. He also has experience with new-generation cars through associations with Aston Martin and Williams. A couple of teams are likely monitoring and considering him, including Alpine.

F1 Reaction Pictures @FormulaReaction Nyck de Vries walking into the paddock with a different F1 team every race weekend Nyck de Vries walking into the paddock with a different F1 team every race weekend https://t.co/WLYHeLuQ9d

De Vries currently has a bigger probability of getting picked up by Alpine than Ricciardo.

3) Jack Doohan

Jack Doohan was an F2 frontrunner this year. It was impressive to see how quickly Alpine placed him in the garage during F1 races after losing out on Piastri.

There is no doubt that Doohan, who finished F2 with 126 points and a P4, has it in him to be competitive. He also secured two impressive wins in the form of Spa and Silverstone this year.

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



“Now, irrespective of his value, we still believe that the best path for a young driver is to potentially go in a team where you have a bit of less pressure to deliver.”



#F1 #ItalianGP #Formula2 Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi on Jack Doohan:“Now, irrespective of his value, we still believe that the best path for a young driver is to potentially go in a team where you have a bit of less pressure to deliver.” Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi on Jack Doohan: “Now, irrespective of his value, we still believe that the best path for a young driver is to potentially go in a team where you have a bit of less pressure to deliver.”#F1 #ItalianGP #Formula2

These wins, as well as his age and academy associations, put him higher on this list compared to the likes of Ricciardo and De Vries. While De Vries has a convincing CV himself, Alpine famously like to invest time in their academy drivers.

4) Mick Schumacher

This would be a dream pairing, considering Alpine team driver Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher are close friends on the F1 grid.

Schumacher is a young talent who has put in some remarkable performances for Haas. However, this year has been somewhat of a mixed experience for the German as he has had some dismal performances.

alison 💌🪩 @sunshinemick47 Esteban Ocon co-president of the Mick Schumacher Fanclub along with Sebastian Vettel ofc Esteban Ocon co-president of the Mick Schumacher Fanclub along with Sebastian Vettel ofc https://t.co/6pkWTqPLNg

However, Ocon was always there to support Mick:

“Mick is a good friend of mine first of all, so if I if I can help on that [move], that’s no problem. But I think he has shown talents in the in the junior categories as well. He’s been very fast. Sometimes in Formula 1, it’s not easy to perform with a car that’s a bit on the back foot – I had that when I started in F1."

This could be a win-win situation for Schumacher, who is receiving direct support from Ocon.

Furthermore, Schumacher is also younger than De Vries and Ricciardo. He has many years ahead of him and has some experience in F1.

5) Pierre Gasly

There is no doubt that the F1 fraternity cherishes Pierre Gasly's talents. He is a beloved driver on the grid and has proven himself in AlphaTauri time and again. The Frenchman is a race winner and a podium finisher.

alex @63secs

= Pierre Gasly

= Mick Schumacher Who deserves the alpine seat more= Pierre Gasly= Mick Schumacher Who deserves the alpine seat more❤️= Pierre Gasly♻️= Mick Schumacher https://t.co/wYOSG7Fy6q

Though his time with Red Bull is not a great memory, the driver has come a long way since then. Fans would agree that he deserves this chance.

Gasly could fulfill Alpine's wishes for an all-French lineup next year. He is arguably the best option for the team, given his years of experience in F1 and his on-track skills. Moreover, he's only 26 and has been in form despite not necessarily having a top midfield car.

It's unlikely that the team would consider Schumacher, Doohan or De Vries ahead of Gasly, who has matured to compete in a top-level car. With him, there would at least be a guarantee of consistency and performance.

Gasly is also reliable enough to produce heroic performances even if the car is not up to the mark. It is possible that the Frenchman could assume a team lead role and even become a future champion if he hones his skills further with a top team like Alpine.

Despite these many predictions, no one can be sure what driver Alpine will pick for next year.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far