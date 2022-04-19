5 F1 drivers who live in Monaco

Monaco has always proven to be a prime destination for the residence of F1 drivers. With the amount of travel that these drivers have to do around Europe throughout the year, having a home located somewhere in central Europe makes it easier for these drivers for operational reasons. Further, with the kind of money they make, residing in a tax haven aids from a financial perspective as well.

Some famous F1 personalities, including Flavio Briatore, have made Monaco their home. Even on the current grid, multiple drivers have shifted bases to the tiny principality off the French Riviera and called it their home. In this piece, let's take a look at a few drivers on the current grid that live in Monaco.

5 current F1 drivers who live in Monaco

#1 Charles Leclerc

Unlike other drivers on the grid, Charles Leclerc has lived in Monaco his entire life. The Ferrari driver has his house right next to the Bus Stop chicane and during the Monaco GP, he tends to stay at home.

#2 Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton moved to Monaco from Switzerland (another tax haven) in 2012. Unlike what was the norm in those days, Hamilton decided to move to Switzerland earlier in his career instead of the principality. After terming the alpine nation as "too boring," the Briton moved base to Monaco and has stayed there ever since.

#3 Max Verstappen

The reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has also found a place for himself in Monaco. The Dutch driver moved to the second-smallest sovereign nation in the world in 2015 after getting his driver's license and has lived there ever since. Verstappen does keep posting pics of himself working out in his apartment in Monaco from time to time.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo loves his hometown of Perth, Australia, but he moved to Monaco more for practical reasons than anything else. For the former Red Bull driver, it's not easy to make a trip Down Under every weekend after the race and because of that, for him, a place in Monaco was the logical solution.

The McLaren driver still spends a lot of time in Australia as can be seen on his social media when he is enjoying the much-needed summer break or the end of the F1 season.

#5 Valtteri Bottas

For Valtteri Bottas as well, the move to Monaco was for financial and logistical reasons. The Finnish driver raced in Europe for most of his junior career and in Formula 1 as well. During this time, having a place in Monaco saved him the hassle of inconvenient travel from his native Finland every time there was a race.

