5 F1 drivers that won their first race in the Hungarian GP

The Hungarian GP is one of the most anticipated races in the European leg of the F1 calendar. The tight and twisty Hungaroring circuit hosted a Grand Prix for the first time in 1986 and has ever since remained one of the biggest events.

The 2.72-mile (4.38km) circuit often draws comparisons to F1's crown jewel race on the streets of Monaco. The relatively short track coupled with the tight corners means it is one of the slowest tracks on the calendar. Lewis Hamilton has won the Hungarian GP a record eight times.

In its 36-year history, the Hungaroring has seen five new Grand Prix winners in F1. Let us take a look at these drivers who graced the top step of the podium for the first time at the Hungarian GP.

#5 Esteban Ocon

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary 2021

Esteban Ocon won his first and only Grand Prix victory to this date in the 2021 Hungarian GP. Ocon pulled out an unexpected victory at the Hungaroring, which witnessed one of the most chaotic starts in F1 history.

Valtteri Bottas then driving for Mercedes, wiped out half of the grid at the race start in damp conditions, with a helping hand from Lance Stroll. Ocon, who started eighth on the grid, was second by the time he exited the wreck-strewn first corner.

On the following restart, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes made the wrong tire choice, gifting the lead to Ocon. The Frenchman valiantly defended Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin to earn his first victory.

#4 Heikki Kovalainen

Hungarian GP 2008

Heikki Kovalainen secured his only career win in the 2008 Hungarian GP when he drove for the front-running McLaren team. Kovalainen's victory came in the season during which his teammate Lewis Hamilton was involved in an intense title fight with Ferrari driver Felipe Massa.

The two title contenders were also the protagonists in Budapest as the race unfolded into a duel between the two drivers for the win. Midway through the race, Hamilton sustained a tire puncture. Massa was on course for the win until the Ferrari engine gave up with three laps remaining.

Heikki Kovalainen, who started on the front row, ended up winning the race to become the 100th driver to win an F1 World Championship race.

#3 Jenson Button

Jenson Button 2006 Hungarian GP winner

Jenson Button's first F1 victory came in the rain-affected 2006 Hungarian GP. Button, who is regarded as one of the best wet-weather drivers, earned his first victory in similar conditions while challenging the title contenders Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher.

Starting the race on the second row, Button had to fend off the charging Alonso and Schumacher who started a further 10 places behind. The Ferrari driver's weekend spiralled downwards after multiple racing incidents, while Alonso crashed out of the race due to a loose wheel.

Meanwhile, Button driving in his element under such conditions took the checkered flag to take the first of his 15 victories.

#2 Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso earned his first victory at the Hungaroring in 2003, when he drove for Renault. Alonso secured a victory at the 2003 Hungarian GP in dominant fashion, winning the race from pole position.

Driving on the revamped track layout, Alonso pulled out an early lead in the first few laps and never looked back. En route to victory, he lapped the reigning champion, Michael Schumacher.

Fernando Alonso's first victory heralded the rise of Renault to become a championship-winning force.

#1 Damon Hill

Damon Hill earned his first career victory in the 1993 Hungarian Grand Prix when he drove for the dominant Williams team. Hill won his first race in his sophomore season, driving the FW-15C, with his teammate Alain Prost winning the driver's championship that season.

Hill started second on the grid, after recording a Williams 1-2 in qualifying. Teammate Prost stalled on the warm-up lap and started on the back of the grid and later retired due to a faulty rear wing.

Michael Schumacher and Aryton Senna ran into trouble, while Damon Hill cruised to victory in the 77-lap race, his first of 22 wins.