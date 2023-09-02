5 F1 drivers who have won Italian Grand Prix the most times

The F1 Italian Grand Prix is one of the most oldest and historic races on the calendar that every driver wants to win at least once in their career. The track layout of Monza may seem pretty straightforward from the outset but it has produced numerous surprises over the years.

However, there have been only a handful of drivers in history to have won the race in Monza multiple times. Below is the list of five drivers who have won the F1 Italian GP the most times:

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher - 5 times

The only two seven-time world champions in the sport are currently tied at five wins in Monza in their respective F1 careers. The German icon delighted Tifosis while driving for Ferrari during his most dominant phase — the early 2000s. He won the prestigious race in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 while driving for the Prancing Horses.

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, replicated the feat in his Mercedes dominance in the Turbo-Hybrid era and also won with McLaren once. He won in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Nelson Piquet won F1 Italian GP 4 times

The former three-time world champion was known for his mastery behind the wheel in the 1980s. Piquet’s skills at the Italian Grand Prix led him to four victories, which is the second-highest count by an F1 driver. His winning campaigns in the Italian Grand Prix came in 1980, 1983, 1986, and 1987.

Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost - 3 times

The two four-time world champions share the honor of winning the F1 Italian GP at Monza three times each. The Frenchman, renowned as ‘The Professor,’ displayed his craftiness and mastery at the Italian Grand Prix in his triumphant campaigns in 1981, 1985, and 1989.

Sebastian Vettel, on the other hand, never fulfilled his dream of winning the race in Monza while driving for Ferrari. However, he did taste the champagne on the top step twice with Red Bull (2011 and 2013) during his two most dominant championship campaigns. He earned plaudits and praise from everyone in the motorsport community when he won his first race in the sport, at that circuit, driving for Toro Rosso in 2008.

The 2008 win is still regarded as one of the best performances by a rookie driver in history as he masterfully tackled the torrential conditions in a midfield car.