5 F1 Rumours: Vettel should be on the verge of a 5th world championship & more

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Rumors
964   //    18 Sep 2018, 20:43 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore
A defeated Vettel

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest round of Formula One rumours as we bring you the latest behind the scenes gossip.

It's been a couple of days since Lewis Hamilton wowed us in the Singapore streets by taking a 40 point lead over Sebastian Vettel, securing a 7th win of the season.

There are still plenty of driving seats still to be decided ahead of the 2019 season. Who will go where? Who's F1 career is at risk?

Here are 8 F1 rumours to get yourselves delved into...

#5 Vettel should be leading the championship

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore
F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel should be on the cusp of a fifth world championship according to a latest article found on ESPN.

As we have already mentioned, Vettel looks to be down and nearly out of this year's championship running after another error of judgement from Sunday's race at the Singapore Grand Prix.

There are just six races remaining on the 2018 calendar and somehow, someway the German will need to turn it all around.

ESPN have pin pointed where it all went wrong for Vettel this season.

#4 Williams are stuck with future plans no thanks to Stroll

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Final Practice
Thinking time for Mr Stroll

Williams are still in 'limbo' over their driver's line-up for 2019 as their current recruit Lance Stroll's future is still not yet decided.

Stroll is heavily linked to join his father, Lawrence Stroll, at Racing Point Force India after his Dad brought the team.

The Canadian could join the Silverstone based team in a matter of days but it seems as though the bosses back at Williams have no idea what Stroll plans to do according to Planet F1.

Esteban Ocon is expected to depart Force India which has annoyed many F1 fans including the Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff.

Stroll to Force India for the remainder of the season?

Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2018 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018 F1 Calendar 2019
Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Your Formula 1 and Tennis Writer.
