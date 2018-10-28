×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 interesting race predictions for 2018 Mexican Grand Prix

Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
289   //    28 Oct 2018, 19:29 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Ricciardo vs Max will be one heck of a battle
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Ricciardo vs Max will be one heck of a battle

With the 2018 season all but decided, a lot is yet to happen, particularly when you are Sebastian Vettel. But well, even as Vettel is to win the Grand Prix, what can the Ferrari driver do to prevent Hamilton from standing outside sixth or seventh.

So well as Raikkonen says each time when contacted as to what might happen in the race- "who knows"- one can only speculate about the possible outcomes for the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix.

Where on the one hand, fans will wait excitingly to see their hero Lewis being declared the championship winner, there'd be some hearts that'll sink in despair for Sebastian Vettel.

As Red Bulls will look to dominate the proceedings, Ricciardo playing the nice anchor to the Mexican Grand Prix in clinching the pole, his first since Monaco, we predict the following 5 interesting outcomes for the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix:

Max overtakes Ricciardo in the opening lap

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Final Practice
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Final Practice

Can Verstappen do a repeat of his 2017 effort at Mexico City? Well, if you are a member of the famous "Orange Army", you'd want nothing more at the 2018 race, isn't it? But if you are a Dan-Ric fan you'd hate that.

Having said that, inside the opening lap, Verstappen, who begins second will leapfrog his teammate by making a sudden lunge and secure lead of the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix. It would be his race to lose thereafter.

Having said that, how far will Daniel Ricciardo actually go to contain his domineering teammate will be the subject of great interest for many a fan. In the totalitarian perspective of the race, however, in the battle at Mexico City, Ricciardo's fighting finish, perhaps on the podium will be incredibly exciting for the Aussie's point of view.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Mexican GP 2018 Red Bull Racing F1 Scuderia Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo Max Verstappen F1 Teams 2018
Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Raikkonen. Dravid. Lara. Alonso. Monte Carlo. Trinidad. Square Cut. Hairpin Bend. Naznin Boniadi. Madeline Zima. Deutschland
“Qualifying was crap” Verstappen hits out after missing pole
RELATED STORY
Mexican GP Qualifying: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
F1, Mexican GP 2018: Top 5 Races of All-time
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for Mexican GP
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Singapore GP
RELATED STORY
F1 Belgian GP: 5 Qualifying Predictions
RELATED STORY
F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Driver Ratings - Amazing Alonso,...
RELATED STORY
5 Crazy Moments from the 2018 Baku Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix Trivia
RELATED STORY
F1: 4 Drivers with the most consecutive wins
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us