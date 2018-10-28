5 interesting race predictions for 2018 Mexican Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Ricciardo vs Max will be one heck of a battle

With the 2018 season all but decided, a lot is yet to happen, particularly when you are Sebastian Vettel. But well, even as Vettel is to win the Grand Prix, what can the Ferrari driver do to prevent Hamilton from standing outside sixth or seventh.

So well as Raikkonen says each time when contacted as to what might happen in the race- "who knows"- one can only speculate about the possible outcomes for the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix.

Where on the one hand, fans will wait excitingly to see their hero Lewis being declared the championship winner, there'd be some hearts that'll sink in despair for Sebastian Vettel.

As Red Bulls will look to dominate the proceedings, Ricciardo playing the nice anchor to the Mexican Grand Prix in clinching the pole, his first since Monaco, we predict the following 5 interesting outcomes for the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix:

Max overtakes Ricciardo in the opening lap

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Final Practice

Can Verstappen do a repeat of his 2017 effort at Mexico City? Well, if you are a member of the famous "Orange Army", you'd want nothing more at the 2018 race, isn't it? But if you are a Dan-Ric fan you'd hate that.

Having said that, inside the opening lap, Verstappen, who begins second will leapfrog his teammate by making a sudden lunge and secure lead of the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix. It would be his race to lose thereafter.

Having said that, how far will Daniel Ricciardo actually go to contain his domineering teammate will be the subject of great interest for many a fan. In the totalitarian perspective of the race, however, in the battle at Mexico City, Ricciardo's fighting finish, perhaps on the podium will be incredibly exciting for the Aussie's point of view.

