5 key storylines before Formula 1 Pre-Season testing

The 2021 Formula 1 season is just around the corner. Most teams have launched their cars except for Ferrari. This will be the last season before new regulations come into effect in 2022.

The pre-season test in Bahrain is a week away. The shortened testing period will be crucial for teams to understand the car. It will also allow fans to see their favorite cars on the track for the first time. These are the key storylines heading into the test at Sakhir:

#1 Has Ferrari closed the gap with their engine?

Mattia Binotto claimed Ferrari were able to crawl back most of the power deficit Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Ferrari slipped in the pecking order in 2021. The team secured just 3 podiums throughout the season, ultimately finishing sixth in the constructors' championship. Ferrari's engine was the primary reason for their downfall.

The engine that was so dominant in 2019 and 2020 was suspected of having illegal elements to it. Since the FIA's inspection, the Ferrari engine has been much slower compared to the Mercedes, Renault, and Honda. During the team launch, Mattia Binotto said his team had worked hard to claw back lost engine performance and improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the car.

Ferrari needs to build an engine capable of competing with Mercedes. The Scuderia have gone two seasons without mounting a real challenge, which is unacceptable by their lofty standards. It is also important in case the FIA implements an engine freeze for 2022, which will stop development on the engine and leave Ferrari in a world of pain.

#2 What is Mercedes hiding underneath the floor?

The Mercedes floor would be catching the eye of the team at the pre-season testing. Photo: Mercedes/Twitter

FIA regulations have lowered the amount of downforce teams can generate this year. Mercedes chose to conceal the entire floor of the car. James Allison alluded that the floor was a major area the team was trying to recover downforce from. Mercedes is bound to garner interest from competitors and fans alike. The team that invented the controversial DAS system in 2020 could have found another loophole in the regulations which allows for greater performance. It could also be a bluff from the Brackley-based team. Only time and the pre-season test will reveal which is true.

Join us LIVE from our home in Brackley, as we say hello to the 2021 Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance! 🖤 #WeLivePerformance https://t.co/EnxgYjBhlT — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 2, 2021

