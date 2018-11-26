×
5 key takeaways from 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    26 Nov 2018, 00:40 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi was a fine race for these two legends!
F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi was a fine race for these two legends!

A season that began with a Sebastian Vettel win at Australia ends with Lewis Hamilton winning the season-ender at Abu Dhabi, a night safari spectacularly lit by shining lights and amazing pyrotechnics of drivers.

By winning the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton usurped the rest of the grid, yet again, and demonstrated his authority over the others in a race that would be remembered for multiple reasons, not merely Hamilton's stellar consistency.

This was the final ever race for one of Formula One's true titans. One wonders, how's it that fans and the rest of the grid are going to cope up without Fernando Alonso? One also wonders what might Valtteri Bottas' thoughts be at this moment. In a season where he failed to win a single race while most frontrunners managed to squeeze in some fine moments, how does the Finn feel?

All that said here are the key takeaways from the season-ender at Yas Marina


Hammer-time, once again

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi
F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Currently, as it stands on the grid, only one man seems certain to catch Michael Schumacher's record for most Grand Prix victories.

It's the indomitable Lewis Hamilton, who, by virtue of winning the Abu Dhabi contest matched Schumi's tally of most race wins from the pole position.

In all honesty, if one were looking for an adjective of consistency in the realm of Formula 1 then citing Lewis Hamilton as an example wouldn't be a bad idea at all.

Or would it?

In winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final showdown of a season he's utterly owned, the Mercedes driver took his overall win tally to 11. If that's not a measure of phenomenal consistency then what is?

This quite simply means that Hamilton didn't just win more than half of the races held this year, he managed to leave arch-rival Sebastian Vettel way behind, the German ending up with no more than 5 race wins, which included 2 back-to-back wins starting from Australia and Bahrain.

Hamilton, who entered Abu Dhabi on a high, at the back of a dominant Brazil win would set the fastest lap and also end on the top step of the podium.

Where the next season goes, that's the man to beat, isn't it? Yet again!

Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Raikkonen. Dravid. Lara. Alonso. Monte Carlo. Trinidad. Square Cut. Hairpin Bend. Naznin Boniadi. Claudia Gherini. Deutschland
