5 Lewis Hamilton statistics that perfectly depict his current miserable run 

Lewis Hamilton cut a sorry figure in front of the media in Hungary as the driver was once again outclassed by Charles Leclerc. The complete implosion of the driver in front of the media that ended with him asking Ferrari to replace him was interesting because it started an uncomfortable conversation.

The conversation, however, has to be presented in context as well, as Lewis Hamilton lashing out ironically at himself in front of the media did come as a shock to many. The context, as always, lies in the numbers.

Lewis Hamilton's current run has been disappointing, and it has started to take its toll on him. Here are some of the statistics that typify how bad things have become for the driver.

#1 Lewis Hamilton is yet to score a podium

In his F1 career, this is the first time Lewis Hamilton has yet to score a podium before the summer break. In 2009, he picked up his first podium in the form of a win in Hungary, the last race before the summer break, but since then, he has not had this long a dry run ever in his career.

#2 He's on his longest career podium drought

Lewis Hamilton's career is filled with accomplishments and success, until 2022, the driver had not gone through a season without winning a race. His current run is, however, the worst he has been on. At 16 races, this is the longest podium drought of the driver's career.

#3 Except for Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton is yet to outpace Charles Leclerc over any race weekend

When Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari, it would have been unfair to expect the driver to have an edge over Charles Leclerc. Leclerc is younger, an elite talent, and has been at the team for a while. He was always going to have an edge in the intra-team battle.

However, the fact that in the first 14 races we can only look at just one event in Silverstone, where Lewis Hamilton was definitively the faster driver at Ferrari, is disconcerting for sure.

This is also why Hamilton was angry in Hungary because that was the race where he expected to have the edge over his teammate, but it never materialized.

#4 The gaping difference in average starting positions

If one has to look at one area statistic that shows how two drivers are performing relatively in terms of extracting performance from the car, the best metric is the average grid position of the two drivers.

After 14 races, Charles Leclerc is at an average starting position of 4.5, while his teammate is at an average starting position of 8.4. A gap of almost 4 positions is gaping at the very least because it shows a substantial difference in what the two drivers are extracting from their cars.

To add to this, the way the F1 racing is right now, where overtaking is not the easiest, if you're starting races at such a deficit, you're never going to make it all up.

#5 Even Kimi Antonelli and Nico Hulkenberg have a podium

The glaring issue with Hamilton's run in 2025 has been the absence of what could be termed high points in a season. One could point to the sprint win in China or the podium in Miami, but often sprints just don't capture the imagination the way a Grand Prix does.

If we take a look at the drivers who have podiums this season, Charles Leclerc has not one or two but five of them in the bank. Even rookie Kimi Antonelli has one that he picked up in Canada, while Nico Hulkenberg got one in a Sauber in Silverstone.

The fact that Hamilton cannot look at even one podium is something that will hurt the driver when he looks back at the season.

