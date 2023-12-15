5 longest winning streaks by an F1 driver

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen broke many F1 records en route winning his third straight world championship in 2023.

He amassed a massive tally of 575 points in 22 races this year, winning all but three of them. The Dutch driver was in a league of his own as he set records aplenty with the RB19.

Below is the list of the five longest winning streaks by an F1 driver in history:

Longest winning streaks by F1 drivers

Here are the top five:

#1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 10 wins

Max Verstappen became the first driver in F1 history to win 10 consecutive races in a season. He broke the record held by Sebastian Vettel since 2013 .

The three-time world champion faced an early title challenge from his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez but did not look back after passing him for the win in Miami till he clinched the record in Monza.

#2 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) - 9 wins

The German driver held the record for most consecutive wins for 10 years, driving the Red Bull RB9 to take his fourth consecutive driver's title.

Vettel remains the only driver in F1 history to win every race in the second half of the season, as he won from Spa to Brazil in 2013, taking his win streak to nine.

#3 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 7 wins

In his record-breaking year, Verstappen claimed 19 wins and had two separate winning streaks. After his winning streak of 10 races ended at the Singapore GP, the Red Bull driver won seven straight races from Japan to the season-finale in Abu Dhabi.

If the RB20 turns out to be equally competitive as the RB19, there are high chances that by winning the first four races of the 2024 season, Verstappen will break his own record.

#4 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) - 7 wins

The former Mercedes driver went on a seven-race winning streak after losing the 2015 championship to his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Nico Rosberg did not lose a race from Mexico in 2015 to Russia in 2016. His streak ended when he collided with his teammate and championship rival in Barcelona at Lap 1.

#1 Michael Schumacher (Ferrari) - 7 wins

The 2004 season was arguably the greatest of Michael Schumacher's legendary career, as he won seven consecutive races.

He started his streak by winning the European Grand Prix and did not step off the top step of the podium till Spa 2004. By then, he had already secured his record seventh world championship.