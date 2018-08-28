5 Memorable race wins from Sebastian Vettel

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 311 // 28 Aug 2018, 21:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vettel's first win came representing Torro Rosso

This weekend is the Italian Grand Prix and it is nearly 10 years since Sebastian Vettel tasted victory in Formula One for the very first time.

September 14, 2008 - Vettel became the youngest race winner in F1 history at the age of 21 years and 73 days.

That famous saying of 'the rest was history' certainly comes to mind for a champion like Vettel.

Ten years later, four world championships later and now the German is fighting for a 5th driver's championship.

Only Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes stand in his way of that wish coming true for 2018.

To celebrate the ten year anniversary of Vettel's maiden win in the highest level in motor racing, Sportskeeda provides you with five memorable race wins of the Ferrari driver's career so far.

#5 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix

Vettel joined the Italian giants at the end of the 2014 season after six successful years racing for Red Bull from 2009 to 2014

The 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix was, of course, another race win for Sebastian Vettel but it will also go down as his first win for Ferrari.

Vettel joined the Italian giants at the end of the 2014 season after six successful years racing for Red Bull from 2009 to 2014.

Fernando Alonso left Ferrari and Vettel took over his position and it only took a couple of races for the four-time world champion to win in red.

During a period where Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg would dominate a massive share of races, Vettel was up there ready for the silver arrows to make mistakes and then make the killer move.

It wasn't the best of seasons for Ferrari and Vettel but it was early relief that for the team to get their first win under their new recruit.

1 / 5 NEXT