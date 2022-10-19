5 Michael Schumacher records that are yet to be broken

Michael Schumacher is a racing legend and was an unmatched talent during his time in F1. The driver is widely regarded as a generational talent who set some really impressive records throughout his career. The German's dominance was so profound, especially in the early 2000s, that though he retired in 2012, many of his records remain intact a decade later.

Over the years, however, several of Michael Schumacher's records have also been broken or equaled - most notably, the septuple world title, which Lewis Hamilton completed in 2020, becoming one of the only two pilots to do so. While Hamilton was a dominant force himself, a big reason behind this could also be the fact that the number of races have increased over time (there were only 17 races happening on average in 2000-2004).

Still, several of Michael Schumacher's records have somehow managed to remain untouched all this time. It is also worth noting that it took almost close to 20 years for another driver to finally manage to either beat Schumacher's many feats or equalize him in some areas. Even then, the Red Baron stands head and shoulders above most F1 drivers after almost a decade post his retirement.

Here, we take a look at five of his records that are yet to be broken in this day and age:

#1 Michael Schumacher holds the record for most consecutive drivers’ championships

Michael Schumacher was a tough man to beat in the early 2000s. The then Ferrari pilot was in a league of his own, crushing the entire grid with his much faster Ferraris.

From 2000 to 2004, the Hurth-born driver won the drivers' title a record five consecutive times.

Zdravko @zdravkost claims his 6th its 5th consecutive Constructors Championship. 2003 #SuzukaSunday Michael Schumacherclaims his 6th #F1 title (4th in a row), and Ferrariits 5th consecutive Constructors Championship. 2003 #JapaneseGP #SuzukaSunday Michael Schumacher 🇩🇪 claims his 6th #F1 title (4th in a row), and Ferrari 🇮🇹 its 5th consecutive Constructors Championship. 2003 #JapaneseGP https://t.co/A41ZuvI0LJ

Lewis Hamilton, Schumacher's closest comparable, has managed four consecutive drivers' titles. Last year, the driver was controversially denied his eighth title, ultimately spoiling his successful run for a fifth consecutive championship victory.

This salvaged Schumacher's record, which will require a lot of hard work to beat.

#2 Schumacher won a record number of times in 2004

Michael Schumacher won a total of 13 times during his 2004 campaign with the Ferrari F2004. The Red Baron shares this record with Sebastian Vettel (2013) while Lewis Hamilton is second with 11 wins in a single season.

At one point, Schumacher managed seven back-to-back wins in a season. Such was his car's dominance that the F2004 won 15 out of 18 races that year. In fact, the machinery is even comparable to modern cars given it still holds the fastest race laps at Magny-Cours, Monza and Shanghai.

However, there's no denying that Schumacher won the races purely on how well he could adjust to the car. His teammate Rubens Barrichello won just two races in the same machinery that season.

#3 Michael Schumacher was a French Grand Prix expert

The seven-time world champion won the French Grand Prix a record eight times. He shares this feat with Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton, who has won the Hungarian Grand Prix and the British GP eight times as well.

Formula 1 @F1



Michael Schumacher won his fifth world title, equalling the mark set by the great Juan Manuel Fangio



#F1 #ONTHISDAY : 2002 French Grand PrixMichael Schumacher won his fifth world title, equalling the mark set by the great Juan Manuel Fangio 🗓 #ONTHISDAY: 2002 French Grand Prix 🇫🇷 Michael Schumacher won his fifth world title, equalling the mark set by the great Juan Manuel Fangio#F1 https://t.co/tvbJDKLIMj

However, 2022 was a struggle for Hamilton as he fell short of winning for a ninth time in Hungary and Britain. Notably, he also has seven wins in Canada but the driver is yet to break the equalizer with Schumacher with either of these GPs.

#4 Schumacher holds the record for the most fastest laps

Michael Schumacher recorded several fast laps throughout his F1 career. Especially during his time with Ferrari, the pilot used to make the most of his fast cars.

No wonder then, that the driver clocked in 77 fastest laps in his career with 53 of them coming out of his Ferrari models alone.

Daily Racing Stories @_thedrszone Michael Schumacher won the 1998 Hungarian Grand Prix 22 years ago,on 16th July,1998!



1998 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

~ It was Schumacher's nd victory in F1.

~ This was Schumacher's nd fastest lap.

~ It was Scuderia Ferrari's th victory. Michael Schumacher won the 1998 Hungarian Grand Prix 22 years ago,on 16th July,1998!1998 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX~ It was Schumacher'snd victory in F1.~ This was Schumacher'snd fastest lap.~ It was Scuderia Ferrari'sth victory. 🔴 Michael Schumacher won the 1998 Hungarian Grand Prix 22 years ago,on 16th July,1998! 🔴🇭🇺 1998 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 🇭🇺~ It was Schumacher's 3️⃣2️⃣nd victory in F1.~ This was Schumacher's 3️⃣2️⃣nd fastest lap.~ It was Scuderia Ferrari's 1️⃣1️⃣8️⃣th victory. https://t.co/rAusVqksIn

Strikingly, he managed 10 fastest laps in 2004, which is an extremely dominant number for any season. In 2002 as well, another commanding year for Schumacher, the driver managed seven fastest laps. However, he also managed an impressive 23 fastest laps during his time at Benetton.

#5 Michael Schumacher has most hat tricks in F1

A hat-trick in the motorsporting world depends majorly on a driver's talent. A hat-trick is only achieved when a driver wins from pole while also recording the fastest lap of the race (also called a grand slam).

Michael Schumacher is an exceptionally talented athlete who has managed this feat 22 times in his career.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari

Magny-Cours

🗓 2006

🏎 248 F1

Pole position, fastest lap and race win

#essereFerrari #OnThisDay | Michael Schumacher recorded his final career hat-trickMagny-Cours🗓 2006🏎 248 F1Pole position, fastest lap and race win #OnThisDay | Michael Schumacher recorded his final career hat-trick 👏📍Magny-Cours 🗓 2006 🏎 248 F1Pole position, fastest lap and race win 🙌#essereFerrari 🔴 https://t.co/mLSS1BmocQ

While Lewis Hamilton is close with 19 hat-tricks in his career so far, it is worth noting that there are an increased number of races these days. Notably, this factor alone makes it possible for him to overtake Schumacher sooner rather than later.

These are five of Michael Schumacher's still-unbroken records. The German was truly a one-of-a-kind racer during his years in F1 and continues to be hailed as one of the finest athletes across the world.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes