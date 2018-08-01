Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 2018: 5 Potential Buyers of Sahara Force India F1 team

Sayed Afif
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
436   //    01 Aug 2018, 00:31 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain
Force India team went into administration on Friday evening before the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Force India Mercedes has been one of the best mid-field teams in Formula 1 and consistently been best of the rest since the last 3 seasons in spite of constant lack of sponsorships. Recently, just before the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Force India team went into administration after a hearing at the High Court in London.

Two of the major stakeholders of the team are Indians, Vijay Mallya of Kingfisher group and Subrata Roy of Sahara India, and are caught in legal battles in their home country since some time.

Vijay Mallya has been staying in the United Kingdom, even though there are arrest warrants against him in India and Subrata Roy has often been visiting jail for the last 4 years. There were numerous rumours of Force India pulling out of F1 or getting bought by someone else since last year but reports suggest Force India is going to take a decision very soon. Here are the 5 potential buyers that can take over from next year-

#5 BWT 

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
BWT is the major sponsor of Force India Formula 1 team.

Best Water Technology Group (BWT) is Europe‘s leading water technology company, and is also the major sponsor of Force India, and is the reason behind the pink livery. In fact, the move to take Force India into administration was initiated by Sergio Perez and BWT, the latter claiming that their sponsorship amounts were actually loans.

This way, if they can somehow get the best lawyers, it would make sense that they would take charge of the whole team. It was BWT who brought pink to Formula 1 for the first time 2 years back, and that pink F1 car may soon become part of a BWT Racing team if everything goes their way.

