5 Race Predictions for Sochi, the 2018 Russian Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

With only 6 races to go for the completion of what has once again been a tumultuous F1 season, we are hours away from the start of the 2018 Russian Grand Prix with the qualifying results having been announced.

With 20 cars going all out in a bid to notch up some competitive positions on the grid it's all to play for, at Sochi, the home to the Russian Grand Prix, for round 15 of the 2018 F1 season.

In what'll be an exciting run at Sochi, a track where Ferrari have been denied a win ever since the Russian Grand Prix featured on the roster again, it remains to be seen what Vettel and his Ferrari teammate can do, given that the Mercs have locked out the front row?

Having said that, let's quickly dive into some predictions for the race.

Bottas wins ahead of Hamilton

F1 Grand Prix of Russia - Qualifying

One reckons, there's something special about Sochi that appeals to the character of Mercedes' famous Finn, Valtteri Bottas.

Last year, Bottas was the winner at Sochi. And this year, he's secured another pole, which is, his second of the year.

Interestingly, while Bottas has finished three-tenths of a second behind Hamilton in every single qualifying run ever since the resumption of the season, post the summer break, for a refreshing change the calm driver has put his Mercedes ahead of his teammate.

The prediction for 2018 Russian Grand Prix is that he'll win the race ahead of Hamilton and Vettel and will finally break the unceremonious jinx of having not won a single race until now. This will be one of the rare races where Hamilton, a usual figure at the front of the grid would have to settle for a second- is that lowly for his standards- while Vettel would do no better than third, having not really gone flat out in the qualifying.

