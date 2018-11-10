5 races that cost Sebastian Vettel the championship

Sebastian Vettel walking away after crashing his car in Germany

The 2018 F1 championship battle is over and Lewis Hamilton has his hands on his 5th title. Even though Hamilton won the championship quite comfortably with two races left in the season, it was closer than it appears especially in the first half of the season before the summer break. In order to win a championship, you will have to be flawless and this is what cost Sebastian Vettel his 5th title.

He had numerous race incidents which were avoidable. It wasn’t just him but the Ferrari team’s decision-making wasn’t too good either. Their strategies backfired big time. He started the season extremely well with a victory in Australia and Bahrain but things started falling apart after that. Let us look back at 5 races where Vettel failed to convert into big points:

#1 China GP

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel had 50 points in the bag coming into China GP, winning both in Melbourne and Bahrain. To add to it, he had an amazing qualifying session, getting his 52nd pole of his career, with his teammate Kimi Raikkonen starting 2nd on the grid.

The start was normal and Vettel was on course to hattrick victories but Toro Rosso’s Gasly crashed into teammate Hartley, bringing the safety car into action and the Red Bulls were quick to react bringing both Verstappen and Ricciardo into pits, and fit them with soft tyres.

It would prove to be a decisive move later in the race. In spite of losing a place apiece, they had the pace advantage over the Silver Arrows. Verstappen was ready to make some good overtakes but it all went wrong when he hit Vettel at the hairpin after the DRS zone.

This left a flatspot on the 4-time world champion’s car which dropped him back to 8th. Ricciardo went on to win the race with his trademark overtakes while Hamilton finished 4th.

