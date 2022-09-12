5 reasons why Charles Leclerc is a future F1 world champion

Charles Leclerc is a talent beyond measure. From a thrilling Sauber debut to leading Ferrari's titular stint, he has come a long way. Often touted as a prodigal talent, the 24-year-old has been sensational since his first day in F1.

The 2022s marked him as Red Bull's biggest threat, who could acquire a grand slam, lead and take as many GP victories as he could. If not for Ferrari's blunders, Charles Leclerc would have been an F1 champion this year. Sadly, it just wasn't in the books.

However, none of the dumbfounding strategy calls can take away Charles Leclerc's hard work and his ability to fight through the odds. Whenever on his own, he has managed to push through, producing the finest of laps and taking pole positions in almost every race this year.

There is no doubt that he has it in him to be a world champion. This article will take a look at all the reasons that mark him as a future champion.

Charles Leclerc has what it takes to be the best

#1 Leclerc has the confidence

This year was anything but proof of Charles Leclerc's ability to dominate and dominate without a finch. Whenever given the chance and things fall into place, Leclerc proves he has no problems overtaking rivals. Further, the Monegasque doesn't necessarily break under pressure.

lol🙃🔫 || Tanvi’s Day🥳 @vandansavage TWICE HAD TO OVERTAKE MAX VERSTAPPEN IN THE RACE,HE’S HAD TO COPE WITH TECHNICAL PROBLEMS IN THE END,BUT CHARLES LECLERC HAS SAILED THROUGH IT ALL,HE SEES THE CHEQUERED FLAG,AND FOR THE FIRST TIME OTHER THAN WHEN HE’S ON POLE,HE TAKES VICTORY,CHARLES LECLERC WINS THE AUSTRIAN GP! TWICE HAD TO OVERTAKE MAX VERSTAPPEN IN THE RACE,HE’S HAD TO COPE WITH TECHNICAL PROBLEMS IN THE END,BUT CHARLES LECLERC HAS SAILED THROUGH IT ALL,HE SEES THE CHEQUERED FLAG,AND FOR THE FIRST TIME OTHER THAN WHEN HE’S ON POLE,HE TAKES VICTORY,CHARLES LECLERC WINS THE AUSTRIAN GP! https://t.co/Oh0qi1wKL5

The 2022 Australian GP was where Charles Leclerc was at his very best, taking pole initially and maintaining his lead throughout. Despite Ferrari having the pace to win, what stood out that weekend was Charles Leclerc's confidence and ability to carry the momentum. It has since been carried on to other races as well.

#2 Leclerc is Ferrari's star driver

To be fair, the Maranello camp currently has one of the best driver lineups. However, Charles Leclerc is way ahead of Carlos Sainz. In particular, the first half of the season not only saw Sainz behind in races but also in qualifying and practice.

Though he won the 2022 British GP rather dominatingly, Sainz is much more prone to mistakes and is capable of breaking under pressure. The first time he led the British GP, it can't be ignored that he spun around to give Max Verstappen the lead.

Leclerc also makes mistakes, but there's no doubt that the Scuderia will look forward to him leading them. As the Monegasque is yet to be challenged by his teammate.

#3 The Monegasque has given promising performances

Charles Leclerc's Spanish GP qualifying, as Martin Brundle said, was a "champion's lap". The driver had one shot and managed to lock in the top speed under immense pressure and in the dying hours of Q3. It was a fine day, marking him as one of the best qualifiers of all time.

sebas(tia)n @vettelton16 THERE HE IS, MY SPANISH GP POLE SITTER AND CHAMPIONSHIP LEADER CHARLES LECLERC THERE HE IS, MY SPANISH GP POLE SITTER AND CHAMPIONSHIP LEADER CHARLES LECLERC https://t.co/BR14UkjsvM

His battles with Max Verstappen, in which the Monegasque was not afraid to take on the reigning world champion and beat him, are also highly valued. Furthermore, in the Austrian GP, he overtook the Dutch driver thrice, which was another masterpiece.

One of the most memorable moments of the year was Leclerc's fearless demeanor as he pushed his way past Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez for a podium finish. The driver would've finished first if not for the wrong Ferrari team call. Undoubtedly, his year was mostly ruined by his own team, but he's done it all - qualifying, tussling, or fighting for a position.

#4 Ferrari improvements might suit his titular chance

Even this year, the Italian team has been a mess, to say the very least, and drowned in their own mistakes. Ferrari is unable to maintain their winning momentum. As a result, this demonstrated that they require a change in leadership as well as a revamp of their technical team. A large dissatisfaction remains amongst Tifosi regarding Mattia Binotto and co.'s guidance this year. So much so that if reports are to be believed, the engineer might be under the pressure of getting sacked.

However, the team has shown that they can create a championship-winning car. The only changes they need are in their crew handling strategies and team calls. If that improves or is replaced by someone better, there is no doubt that Ferrari can turn into a strong team.

They do not lack anything in terms of driver performance, but they do need to strengthen the other units of the outfit. Charles Leclerc has many years ahead of him and can expect changes that will only suit him in the future.

#5 Leclerc is one of the highest-rated talents of this generation

Who consistently drags a mediocre Sauber car to a points finish, let alone in his debut year? Who managed to make it to the top seat of Scuderia Ferrari after just one year in F1? Who manages to outperform a four-time world champion to take his place as the number one in the team?

g 🐝 @vxttels charles leclerc is a generational talent and ferrari need to get their arses into gear and realise the team needs a change in order for him to extract his true potential. he is capable of winning a championship but whether ferrari are is a different question entirely charles leclerc is a generational talent and ferrari need to get their arses into gear and realise the team needs a change in order for him to extract his true potential. he is capable of winning a championship but whether ferrari are is a different question entirely

It turns out Charles Leclerc was capable of all this in only the first two years of racing in Formula 1. The Scuderia driver has even managed to drag his midfield Ferrari to podium places owing purely to his talent. His junior career, though, was even more prolific, with him winning F3 and F2 in his rookie years. Further, in the current generation, he is the only person on par to compete at the highest level with Max Verstappen.

So, it is clear that this race winner is indeed championship ready.The majority of the F1 fraternity sees a world champion in him. And the determination he has to become number one despite facing so many adversities is commendable. We hope things work out at some point for the daring Monegasque.

