5 reasons why F1 is heading in the right direction in 2022

F1 has grown exponentially as a sport over the past few years. It has now reached a gigantic audience, with literally millions knowing that in F1, at the very least, a bunch of cars race each other to pick up trophies. Names like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel are picking up new meaning, with fan bases growing crazy for these legends.

For the newer generation in 2022, it's become even more of a blessing with the likes of Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell buzzing amongst the large European and American crowds. A special thanks should go to the acclaimed Netflix series Drive to Survive for covering F1 like never before and playing a major part in expanding its reach.

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

Moreover, as we analyze the current weather with respect to how F1 is doing, the report seems to be extremely hunky-dory. The sport has reached its pinnacle and is growing like never before. If there was anytime to jump onto the F1 hype bandwagon, it's probably now. Let's understand why 2022 has been so successful as a season:

#5 F1 has concocted closer racing methods

New regulations were set in place prior to the beginning of the 2022 season. Floor changes, rear wings, weight, height, tire width, etc., everything underwent tweaks that have resulte in the car becoming heavier and bigger. Though this came with its own demerits in the form of heavy porpoising, it did create something worth fighting for.

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

Never have F1 cars followed each other as closely as the 2022 ones have. The concepts of "clean air," "dirty air," and "slipstream" underwent changes to facilitate new regulations in the best way possible. This has certainly allowed closer overtakes, and better racing.

#4 F1 stars and their major deals in 2021-2022

Stars like Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo have been offered movie/TV roles and documentaries in the past few months. They might also step into producer or directorial roles to produce authentic and much-required racing content. Further, the likes of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. became the native voices for legendary disney character, Buzz Lightyear.

The duo also modeled for jewelery and watch company, Richard Mille, and have also been involved in numerous other promotions. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were the official presenters of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award during the annual ceremony in France.

This is nothing but proof that F1 is clearly growing in popularity and the media attention will indeed help bringing in better sponsors, buzz, and many other things in the future.

#3 Increased competition for the world title

The past two years have been somewhat of a competitive high in F1 history. Max Verstappen's maiden world title came at the expense of Lewis Hamilton's 8th, but surely provided the world with some intense drama and new competition. Even this year has seen nothing less than fierce competition between Ferrari and Red Bull.

Though the Maranello camp was back to old ways soon enough, that does not mean they did not produce a championship winning car. If we're to go by the last two seasons, the monotony has drastically reduced, with at least two teams capable of fighting for the top spot. While 2021 gave us Hamilton-Verstappen drama, 2022 delivered consistent Leclerc-Verstappen fights for GP victories.

#2 Young talent is taking over

F1 legends like Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel have said their goodbyes to the sport. While only Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are racing in the brackets of 35+, the grid is completely filled with fresh new young talent. And the fun part is that this talented squad is indeed delivering.

With George Russell taking on a promotion to Mercedes, he has managed to stay ahead of Lewis Hamilton in his first season itself. His fight with Max Verstappen at the Spanish GP this year was an indication of what's about to come in the next few years.

Audiences were thrilled to spot Leclerc and Verstappen get roped into a fight of DRS sparks during the first few races, and unwilling to yield. Carlos Sainz's chase behind Verstappen and the Schumacher-Verstappen duo at the British GP were all supreme entertainers.

Lando Norris's impressive quality performances, and consistent points finish ahead of someone like Daniel Ricciardo has also been worth noting. These youngsters definitely pose a threat to some archaic entities on the grid.

#1 Fan favorite tracks did not disappoint

With the Australian GP back, it proved to be worth the wait. The unmatched energy of the Aussie crowds were a proof to how much they've missed F1 in their country. The race was extremely entertaining with Verstappen's DNF and Leclerc's grand slam strong highlights.

Further, the British GP proved to be a mass entertainer, with the top five teams fighting for a top three spot. It had left everyone on the edge of their seats as a war ensued between Leclerc, Sergio Perez, and Lewis Hamilton for a podium finish. The three left no stone unturned in throwing each other off the track. Further, the GP as a whole proved to be the pinnacle of racing.

Now, the beloved Singapore GP and the legendary Suzuka circuit is also making their comeback this year after COVID-19 restrictions did not allow racing there. We're sure that these tracks will live up to worth every penny spent on it.

So, 2022 has indeed been a massive entertainer in the history of the sport. With the likes of McLaren and Alpine F1 slowly and steadily also stepping up their game, who knows if the competition will become tougher in the coming years? But anyways, we can't wait for that moment to arrive.

