"I'm too young for that "- Sergio Perez 'can't imagine' ending his F1 career immediately after expiration of Red Bull contract in 2024

Sergio Perez plans to race beyond 2024 and feels he is not yet ready to retire. The Mexican reckons he still has a long way to go in the sport, before hanging his helmet for good.

Suggesting that he is not ready for retirement, Perez expressed his intention to continue to race beyond 2024, when his current contract with Red Bull ends. Despite the rigorous nature of the sport, the 32-year-old is not done yet.

Speaking to Sport Bild, the Red Bull driver said:

“I still have a contract until 2024, but I can't imagine that I will end my career then. I'm too young for that and still have too much fun. Even if the sport takes up a lot of time. But that's how it is. Formula 1 becomes your life. And you can't just leave that behind. And yet, in the end, it won't be difficult for me.”

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez

Les mando un abrazo a todos. Gracias por su apoyo y nos vemos pronto. #nevergiveup Falta poco para regresar a la pista. Aquí estamos preparándonos con todo para lo que será un intenso cierre de año.Les mando un abrazo a todos. Gracias por su apoyo y nos vemos pronto. #summerbreak Falta poco para regresar a la pista. Aquí estamos preparándonos con todo para lo que será un intenso cierre de año.Les mando un abrazo a todos. Gracias por su apoyo y nos vemos pronto. #summerbreak #nevergiveup https://t.co/3G4L9RDBKm

Despite team principal Christian Horner's suggestion that the current contract might be Perez's last one, the Mexican is keen to continue.

Sergio Perez reflects on special moments outside F1. opens up on challenges in the sport

Whether it is the birth of his three children or eating a taco in Mexico, Sergio Perez believes there are many meaningful moments in his life outside F1. The Red Bull driver reckons simple moments such as the time spent with his family are special moments that cannot be experienced in the F1 world.

Reflecting on his life outside the sport, the Mexican said:

“The most beautiful moments of my life have nothing to do with racing. The birth of my children, for example. But even the simple things mean a lot to me. When I get a taco for 20 pesos (0.95 euros) in Mexico and spend time with my family, those are moments that you don't experience like that in Formula 1.”

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija

#F1

#ImolaGP NEWS : We basically have zero time for ourselves and for our families. I have a couple of young children I think if the calendar expands more, then I definitely will not do it. - Sergio Perez shares his thoughts on more race events been added in the future calendar. NEWS : We basically have zero time for ourselves and for our families. I have a couple of young children I think if the calendar expands more, then I definitely will not do it. - Sergio Perez shares his thoughts on more race events been added in the future calendar.#F1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/6WH0KRYA0Q

Speaking about the toll of his job on his family life, Sergio Perez spoke to the on-site media in Hungary:

"Every time you go away, you think about every goodbye you say to your kids. It's hard. It's a sport that takes everything out of you, out of your personal life. You basically don't have much of a personal life, because you are always working. You're always training; you're always looking what you're eating, and (it's) the same when you are with your kids."

The father of three has also expressed his concerns about the growing F1 calendar, which has had an effect on his family life.

Who do you think will win the Constructors' Championship this year? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav