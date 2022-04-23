"We basically have zero time for ourselves and for our families" - Red Bull's Sergio Perez may quit F1 if the calendar expands further

A father of two children with another on the way, Sergio Perez is a family man through and through. The Mexican driver recently revealed that if F1 adds too many races to its calendar, he will stop driving, emphasizing that it would leave too little time to spend at home with family.

As reported by PlanetF1, Sergio Perez made his dissatisfaction with an expanding calendar very clear. While he sees the growth in popularity the sport is experiencing around the world, he claimed that having "too many races" in a single year will certainly force him to look outside of F1. Perez said:

“What I’m really optimistic about is the fact it’s growing a lot. I can see wherever we go in the world, you feel it on the streets, people recognise you a lot more. People are into the sport a lot more, there’s a very big demand. But on the other hand, having too many races is a no-go, at least for me. Right now you’re basically [immersed in] it because we have so many races. We have simulator sessions before each event. We have partner events. We basically have zero time for ourselves and for our families. I have a couple of young children [with a third on the way]. I think if the calendar [expands] more, then I definitely will not do it.”

Formula 1 @F1



A record-breaking 23 races 🏅

A brand new grand prix in Miami

The 2022 #F1 calendar is here!A record-breaking 23 races 🏅A brand new grand prix in MiamiAustralia, Canada, Singapore and Japan all return

Earlier in March, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali had told Sky Sports that there is potential for the sport to host a whopping thirty races globally in a single season. He said:

“I think there is potential to go to 24 [races]. I would say there is potential to go to 30 in terms of the interest we see all around the world. It is up to us to try to find the right balance considering what are the venues which would like to be in F1, what are the historical values we need to see on the calendar.”

A longer calendar may be financially beneficial for the sport, but it takes an immense toll on the drivers as well as the team personnel. Calls for a contracted calendar or one with a better scheduling have grown louder as a result.

"It’s been extremely painful" - Sergio Perez on Red Bull retirements

Red Bull has endured a total of three DNFs so far this year and Sergio Perez is still concerned over the reliability of its 2022 challenger.

As reported by formula1.com, the Mexican claimed that the team is constantly working on the issue, but the risk of unexpected outcomes remains. He said:

“Something unexpected can happen still, but we feel like we’ve come on top of them and that will be critical for us on our side as a team, to make sure we are able to collect the points we are able to get weekend by weekend, because so far it’s been extremely painful.”

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



Congrats to



Gutted. Very frustrating to end another race like this as we were looking at an easy P2Congrats to @SChecoPerez on scoring another podium.We have to work hard the coming days to get on top of things and improve for Imola.

The Milton Keynes-based team currently stands third in the constructors' standings, after a string of mixed performances in the first three races of the season.

