F1 2022: What do the team standings look like after the Australian GP?

F1 went to the Albert Park Circuit for the Australian Grand Prix for the first time since 2019 and the team standings look very different from before, to say the least. While the top three teams remain in the same position as earlier, there has been a significant change in the total points for each constructor. With a first podium finish for George Russell with Mercedes and a fourth-place finish for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Silver Arrows took home the maximum points from the F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Ferrari and Red Bull took the top two steps of the podium, with Charles Leclerc securing his second win of the 2022 F1 season and Sergio Perez coming in second. Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, however, were both forced to retire from the race and were hence unable to contribute any points to their respective teams. Hence, despite the strong points scored by one driver from each team, both teams remain in the same positions in the team standings.

Real changes in the team standings have occurred throughout the rest of the grid. While Aston Martin remains in last position with zero points from the third race weekend of the season, Williams have scored their first point this year with a tenth-place finish for Alex Albon, putting them in ninth.

Alpine, who were previously in fourth, had only a single car finishing in the points. Fernando Alonso had to miss out on a stellar race due to a poorly timed pit stop given an unexpected safety car. Meanwhile, McLaren achieved their first double-points finish of the year, putting them into fourth all the way up from eighth in the last race in Saudi Arabia.

Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri each had only one car in the points today. While Alpha Tauri fell to eighth from seventh, Alfa Romeo remained in sixth. Haas, on the other hand, fell from fifth place to seventh as both cars finished outside the points.

Here are team standings after the F1 Australian GP

Position Team Points 1 Ferrari 104 2 Mercedes 65 3 Red Bull Racing RBPT 55 4 McLaren Mercedes 24 5 Alpine Renault 22 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 13 7 Haas Ferrari 12 8 AlphaTauri RBPT 10 9 Williams Mercedes 1 10 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

Edited by Anurag C