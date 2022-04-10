"It just got better and better" – Alex Albon went 'like qualifying' to secure season's first points for self and Williams at 2022 F1 Australian GP

Alex Albon scored his first championship point of the season for Williams today at the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix with a tenth-place finish, all the way from the back of the grid.

As reported by Motorsport, the Williams driver was thrilled with the result and the race overall. Comparing the final few laps from today to qualifying laps, he said:

“It just got better and better and by the end of it, it felt like qualifying laps for the last 25 laps of the race. Obviously it’s completely unexpected, but it really highlights all the work that’s been done at the factory and here at the track. That’s what determination and motivation - that’s where it gets you. It’s been an amazing day and I’m glad I could get this result for the team.”

Last year, the team took eleven races to score their first championship points with a double-points finish at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. Today, three races into the 2022 season, Alex Albon scored his first points with Williams, taking the team up to the ninth place from last in the contructors' standings.

"Now we're hungry for more" – Alex Albon on the momentum boost for Williams after the Australian GP

Despite being one of the most iconic teams in F1, Williams has certainly struggled to even make it to the midfield in recent times. Alex Albon signed with the team this season after George Russell made his move to Mercedes and has already secured the first points of the season for the team.

Describing what this means for the team, Albon said:

“It’s a much-needed result. I feel like when you have a tough start to the season you want to switch that momentum and have positivity with what you’re doing. It’s hard when you don’t get good results, it is a tough time but it motivates me, it motivates the team to get that point on the board and now we’re hungry for more.”

Within a two-year period between 2019 and 2020, the team scored a single point from two whole seasons. It is safe to say that with a team struggling at the level Mercedes each, each point counts.

Edited by Anurag C