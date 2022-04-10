"Verstappen has decided to ditch Red Bull for Gatorade" - Fan reactions from 2022 F1 Australian GP

The F1 2022 Australian Grand Prix has left fans feeling a certain way. The 58-lap race got off to a rough start for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who hoped to have left behind his devastating experience from qualifying yesterday. The Spaniard started in ninth but his race came to a swift end within a short three-lap stint. Sainz spun off-track and into the gravel, leaving Charles Leclerc as the only Ferrari driver to compete in the race. The Monegasque went on to take his second win of the 2022 F1 season from the pole, extending his lead in the drivers' standings significantly.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen drove a decent race, running in second for the majority of it until everything came crumbling down. The Dutchman was forced to retire his Red Bull with 20 laps to go after his car caught fire. Red Bull is certainly facing reliability issues this year but managed to limit the damage with a podium finish for Sergio Perez. This result places the team in third overall, while Verstappen now finds himself sixth in the drivers' standings, behind both Ferraris, Mercedes', as well as his teammate.

Mercedes took their second podium of the season, with George Russell securing the second podium finish of his F1 career after the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. McLaren also had arguably their best weekend of the 2022 season with their first double-points finish of the year, putting themselves fourth in the constructors' standings with a total of 24 points. Williams also secured their first points of the season with a tenth-place finish for Alex Albon in his very third race with the team. This leaves Aston Martin as the only team that has not scored a point so far in the 2022 F1 season.

The overall race sparked mixed emotions for fans across the world. While many celebrated Daniel Ricciardo's first points of the season in his home race, the Orange Army was definitely not thrilled.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix

Boom @BoomPi3_141 #WTF1 #AustralianGP After 2 DNFs, Verstappen has decided to ditch Red Bull for Gatorade After 2 DNFs, Verstappen has decided to ditch Red Bull for Gatorade😭😭 #WTF1 #AustralianGP https://t.co/4kkErMyonN

Battery Voltas @BatteryVoltas Not a Smooth Operation this weekend Not a Smooth Operation this weekend https://t.co/1aryyBfo6N

WinterSpeed @WinterSpeed #AusGP #WTF1

I am a simple man. Congrats to All <3 I am a simple man. Congrats to All <3 #AusGP #WTF1 I am a simple man. Congrats to All <3 https://t.co/pJlqmf6m9S

Dacha44 @Dacha44_F1 Monégasque and Ferrari anthem Monégasque and Ferrari anthem https://t.co/dMYEWijyH9

Lewis 𖤐 @lewisgilbertson

#AustralianGP #AusGP #AustralianGrandPrix me using this pic again because this is going to be max watching everyone on the podium again me using this pic again because this is going to be max watching everyone on the podium again #AustralianGP #AusGP #AustralianGrandPrix https://t.co/eKDAENQK53

Oleg Karpov @OlegKarpov If this one was the first race of the season everyone would say new F1 is shit. If this one was the first race of the season everyone would say new F1 is shit.

Chain Bear @chainbear Albon's discovered a loophole where you don't have to pit if you believe hard enough #AustralianGP Albon's discovered a loophole where you don't have to pit if you believe hard enough #AustralianGP

