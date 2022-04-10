×
Create
Notifications

"Verstappen has decided to ditch Red Bull for Gatorade" - Fan reactions from 2022 F1 Australian GP

Max Verstappen at the Grand Prix of Australia
Max Verstappen at the Grand Prix of Australia
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 10, 2022 12:58 PM IST
News

The F1 2022 Australian Grand Prix has left fans feeling a certain way. The 58-lap race got off to a rough start for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who hoped to have left behind his devastating experience from qualifying yesterday. The Spaniard started in ninth but his race came to a swift end within a short three-lap stint. Sainz spun off-track and into the gravel, leaving Charles Leclerc as the only Ferrari driver to compete in the race. The Monegasque went on to take his second win of the 2022 F1 season from the pole, extending his lead in the drivers' standings significantly.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen drove a decent race, running in second for the majority of it until everything came crumbling down. The Dutchman was forced to retire his Red Bull with 20 laps to go after his car caught fire. Red Bull is certainly facing reliability issues this year but managed to limit the damage with a podium finish for Sergio Perez. This result places the team in third overall, while Verstappen now finds himself sixth in the drivers' standings, behind both Ferraris, Mercedes', as well as his teammate.

Mercedes took their second podium of the season, with George Russell securing the second podium finish of his F1 career after the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. McLaren also had arguably their best weekend of the 2022 season with their first double-points finish of the year, putting themselves fourth in the constructors' standings with a total of 24 points. Williams also secured their first points of the season with a tenth-place finish for Alex Albon in his very third race with the team. This leaves Aston Martin as the only team that has not scored a point so far in the 2022 F1 season.

The overall race sparked mixed emotions for fans across the world. While many celebrated Daniel Ricciardo's first points of the season in his home race, the Orange Army was definitely not thrilled.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix

"You guys put me in a really difficult position" #WTF1 #AustralianGP https://t.co/LWW6CH595I
After 2 DNFs, Verstappen has decided to ditch Red Bull for Gatorade😭😭 #WTF1 #AustralianGP https://t.co/4kkErMyonN
Not a Smooth Operation this weekend https://t.co/1aryyBfo6N
#AusGP #WTF1 I am a simple man. Congrats to All <3 https://t.co/pJlqmf6m9S
Monégasque and Ferrari anthem https://t.co/dMYEWijyH9
When someone brings out the safety car #wtf1 #AusGP #AustralianGP https://t.co/vTUPh6Vh2J
me using this pic again because this is going to be max watching everyone on the podium again #AustralianGP #AusGP #AustralianGrandPrix https://t.co/eKDAENQK53
#WTF1 #AustralianGP “It’s lights out and away we go!”Sainz: https://t.co/qss5EqILBU
Williams telling Albon he needs to pit #F1 #AustralianGP https://t.co/QVOEHzW1vO
“So has this been a good race?”F1 fans:#F1 #AustralianGP https://t.co/8acKWRrNfI
If this one was the first race of the season everyone would say new F1 is shit.
leclerc right now #AusGP #AustralianGP https://t.co/wqLui8ewi1
Red Bull Powerpains https://t.co/sCZvas4iHB
GEORGE RUSSELL P3 #AustralianGP https://t.co/FIRVA3phOo
VERSTAPPEN RETIRES AGAINAll Dutch fans rn #F1 #AustralianGP https://t.co/FBq1EoTo4i
Me whenever a race gets a bit monotonous: #AustralianGP https://t.co/W0IovlCeBg
Watching drivers actually get penalized for weaving on the straight...#AustralianGP 🇦🇺 #F1https://t.co/arx1N0Xbl9
Charles Leclerc: “the car was amazing today” #AustralianGP https://t.co/fm4cj9TjeR
Alex Albon to George Russell after only taking 3 races to get points in a Williams #F1 #AustralianGP https://t.co/pROQuwCZl4
Perez when hears Max's engine caught fire #AustralianGP https://t.co/2syosWVNEa
RedBull PU #AustralianGP #WTF1 https://t.co/ReHCOEd1Z0
Also Read Article Continues below
Albon's discovered a loophole where you don't have to pit if you believe hard enough #AustralianGP

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी