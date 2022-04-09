"It is just a disaster" - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz 'will be angry' until he sleeps

Carlos Sainz is one of the drivers who had a disastrous Saturday at the Australian Grand Prix for absolutely no fault of his own. While his team-mate Charles Leclerc took his second pole position of the season at the Albert Park Circuit, the Spaniard was only able to qualify for P9 despite having the potential to take his maiden pole position in today's session.

Sainz shared in a post-qualifying press interaction that he is simply furious with today's result. He said:

“It is just a disaster. Today I was in a fight for pole and everything that could go wrong for me went wrong. I am not going to be happy at all, if anyone tells me to be happy. But tomorrow is another day. I need a sleep. Until I want to go to sleep, I will be angry.”

Detailing exactly what went wrong in Q3, he said:

“The lap at the end we had a problem with the starter. We couldn’t start the car and we went out three minutes late to when we were planning to go out. I could not prepare the tyre, I could not warm up the tyre, everything was rushed and I had to do the lap with freezing tyres and it was a horrible lap for that. [I was] Incredibly unlucky and everything that could go wrong in Q3 went wrong, especially because I was in the fight for pole position for the whole quali session.”

Fernando Alonso's crash in Q3 brought out the red flag, interrupting the Ferrari driver's flying lap. Once the session resumed, Carlos Sainz was unable to warm up the tires, resulting in a disappointing final lap from the 27-year-old.

Carlos Sainz shares expectations from the main race in Melbourne after poor qualifying

Carlos Sainz certainly hopes to recover to the best of his ability to fight the pack and get in front. He, however, revealed that the removal of the fourth DRS zone at the Albert Park Circuit will make it "tricky to overtake". The Spaniard said:

“Tomorrow I’ll obviously try to recover as much as possible, but without the fourth DRS zone the circuit hasn’t changed that much from the old one and it will be tricky to overtake. Anyways, tomorrow is another day and we’ll try to come back.”

Carlos Sainz currently stands 12 points behind his teammate in second in the drivers' standings and will certainly not be looking to increase this gap any further.

