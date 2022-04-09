"Latifi the new Mazepin" - Fans react to 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying

The 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix has gotten off to an exciting start after three whole seasons. Packed with blistering speed, several red flags, disappointing crashes, and plain bad luck for some, Saturday's qualifying session was dramatic, to say the least. The session was interrupted by a nasty collision between Williams' Nicholas Latifi and the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll in Turn 5 towards the end of Q1, bringing out the red flag. Fans have taken to the internet to make comparisons between the Williams driver and former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin. Both "pay drivers" have had several untimely incidents in their time in F1.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari in pole position for the second time this season. This makes it the first time since Kimi Raikkonen's 2007 drive that a Ferrari started the F1 Australian Grand Prix from the front of the grid.

The second Ferrari, however, did not produce a similar result. Despite some great pace, Carlos Sainz was a victim of poor fortune during Q3. The Spaniard was on an absolute flying lap when Fernando Alonso brought out the red flag at Turn 13 after losing control of the final sector, bringing the session to a halt. The 27-year-old was unable to pick up in the remaining time and will be starting the main race on Sunday from P9. Alonso's crash came after one of the most impressive laps he has driven in the Alpine, with a probable pole position on the lap, making this red flag extremely disappointing.

While both Red Bull drivers will be starting the main race behind Leclerc's Ferrari, McLaren's Lando Norris will be starting in P4. The Woking-based team has had a very difficult start to the season but Melbourne has given it a decent weekend. Norris had a great FP3 session and set the pace to start from the highest position he has achieved so far in 2022. Today marked the first time this season that both McLarens made it to Q3 in 2022.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying

Mahad @_MoMars Lando Norris putting a JCB Digger on the second row Lando Norris putting a JCB Digger on the second row

Alejandro @grand_prix_geek I hope that, somewhere else on the track, there is another fan with a banner of Max's corresponding line #AusGP I hope that, somewhere else on the track, there is another fan with a banner of Max's corresponding line #AusGP https://t.co/1JiaMQSDyY

