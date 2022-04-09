×
"Latifi the new Mazepin" - Fans react to 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying

Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Apr 09, 2022 02:16 PM IST
The 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix has gotten off to an exciting start after three whole seasons. Packed with blistering speed, several red flags, disappointing crashes, and plain bad luck for some, Saturday's qualifying session was dramatic, to say the least. The session was interrupted by a nasty collision between Williams' Nicholas Latifi and the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll in Turn 5 towards the end of Q1, bringing out the red flag. Fans have taken to the internet to make comparisons between the Williams driver and former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin. Both "pay drivers" have had several untimely incidents in their time in F1.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari in pole position for the second time this season. This makes it the first time since Kimi Raikkonen's 2007 drive that a Ferrari started the F1 Australian Grand Prix from the front of the grid.

The second Ferrari, however, did not produce a similar result. Despite some great pace, Carlos Sainz was a victim of poor fortune during Q3. The Spaniard was on an absolute flying lap when Fernando Alonso brought out the red flag at Turn 13 after losing control of the final sector, bringing the session to a halt. The 27-year-old was unable to pick up in the remaining time and will be starting the main race on Sunday from P9. Alonso's crash came after one of the most impressive laps he has driven in the Alpine, with a probable pole position on the lap, making this red flag extremely disappointing.

While both Red Bull drivers will be starting the main race behind Leclerc's Ferrari, McLaren's Lando Norris will be starting in P4. The Woking-based team has had a very difficult start to the season but Melbourne has given it a decent weekend. Norris had a great FP3 session and set the pace to start from the highest position he has achieved so far in 2022. Today marked the first time this season that both McLarens made it to Q3 in 2022.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying

Latifi the new mazepin, hes cost some money this season already🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #f1 #AusGP #FormulaOne https://t.co/61XbDmACOX
Meet the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 World Champion #AusGP #WTF1 https://t.co/QtgTNrqGS3
#F1: the combination of Leclerc and Ferrari at the moment: mighty. #AUSGP
Lando Norris putting a JCB Digger on the second row
Quali summed up #F1 #AustralianGP #WTF1 https://t.co/TseRk2GdPw
#Latifi at it again #F1 #AusGP https://t.co/6EGZ7FPAug
Looks like it's more Crashton Martin today #F1 #AusGP
The pole lap of LeclercS1: 26:838S2: 17:988S3: 33:413The unfinished masterpiece of Fernando AlonsoS1: 26:856S2: 17:753#elplan #AusGP https://t.co/FWlOuOGYaP
I hope that, somewhere else on the track, there is another fan with a banner of Max's corresponding line #AusGP https://t.co/1JiaMQSDyY
The Top 3 in Melbourne 😁#F1 #AusGP 🇦🇺 https://t.co/9PmLf5tB1H
POLE POSITION, CAN YOU HEAR ME? POLE POSITION #AustralianGP #AusGP https://t.co/1kS5xO2BK0
Same Seb, same#AusGP https://t.co/JvKa4RemRY

