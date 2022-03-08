Disgruntled Nikita Mazepin to hold press conference over Haas F1 exit

Recently dropped Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin will be holding a press conference on March 9 to reveal details surrounding his departure from the team. The Russian driver was dropped as a result of criticism and uncomfortable sentiments in the sport surrounding the invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing his press conference, a report by RacingNews365 said:

“He will address media on Wednesday, 9 March, at 9 AM GMT. Mazepin is set to reveal information about the latest events surrounding his Haas departure, as well as hinting that “future plans” may be announced.”

Mazepin was disappointed with his unceremonious removal despite his willingness to comply with FIA norms. The new norms stated that Russian drivers can participate in motorsport events under a neutral flag.

Following the Haas F1 team’s announcement, the Russian driver vented his disappointment on social media, saying:

“I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated. While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from the FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was followed in this unilateral step. To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we can all be together again in the better times. I will have more to say in the coming days.”

A large part of the reason for Mazepin’s removal was his father’s close association with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The driver’s father is an oligarch whose chemical company Uralkali was the title sponsor for the American team. Mazepin will be addressing the media on the same day his replacement is announced at Haas.

Is Nico Hulkenberg likely to secure the seat at Haas F1?

Haas F1 team owner Gene Haas’ recent statements to the Associated Press revealed that the team will have Pietro Fittipaldi testing in Bahrain. He, however, also stated that they would prefer a more experienced driver for the main seat for the rest of the season. The vastly experienced Nico Hulkenberg, who is currently a reserve for the Aston Martin team, has now been associated with the drive.

Speaking about their driver situation, Haas said:

“Pietro will be in it [for testing]. That’s what he’s for as test driver. I think we’d obviously like to get someone with a bit more actual experience.”

Metro Sport @Metro_Sport The most experienced option Haas could go for is Nico Hulkenberg. The German has raced 179 in F1 since debuting with Williams in 2010, and would be seen as a safe pair of hands for 2022 The most experienced option Haas could go for is Nico Hulkenberg. The German has raced 179 in F1 since debuting with Williams in 2010, and would be seen as a safe pair of hands for 2022 🇩🇪 https://t.co/mnQhhQVWLx

Hulkenberg’s name has been associated with the seat as he is the only possible candidate with no on-track racing commitments for the 2022 season. Ex-Alfa Romeo F1 team driver Antonio Giovinazzi is also being held in contention for the seat, but the Italian is committed to a Formula E team this year. It would not be surprising if the German does secure the Haas drive.

Edited by Anurag C