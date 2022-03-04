Haas F1's Nikita Mazepin gets the axe; Pietro Fittipaldi to replace the Russian

Nikita Mazepin's F1 career with Haas is over, according to a report by Sky Germany. The Russian's position had been in doubt for the past week in light of Russia's unprovoked invasion of their neighbor Ukraine.

Haas have decided that Nikita Mazepin will not continue with the team, with Pietro Fittipaldi stepping in to replace him. The official announcement is expected soon, as the Brazilian will also be behind the wheel for the Bahrain pre season testing.

Mazepin is expected to be replaced by Pietro Fittipaldi. The Brazilian was Haas' reserve driver going into the campaign.

The world of sport has reacted to the war being waged by Russian president Vladimir Putin. The FIA had previously stated that Russian and Belarusian drivers would be permitted to participate under a neutral flag. Haas F1 has, however, chosen to drop the Russian amidst controversy and questions about him and his sponsors.

The team's title sponsor, Uralkali, is a subsidiary of Ural Chem and is owned by Mazepin's father, Dmitry. The senior Mazepin is alleged to be a member of Russian president Vladimir Putin's close circle. The driver's removal means the American outfit will need to find new backers for the 2022 season.

Sky Germany's F1 expert Ralf Schumacher shared his thoughts on the development and what it could mean for Haas going forward. The German said:

“It has to come to this complete separation now. We have two factors: one is the pressure from outside and the other is the fact that Haas is a U.S. team. But Günther Steiner has emphasized that the team is financially broad enough. I can also imagine that one or two sponsors will now come around the corner. I believe that the team will close this gap.”

Earlier, Nikita Mazepin had been banned by Motorsports UK and was also not expected to be permitted to race in the Australian Grand Prix.

Former F1 CEO calls Vladimir Putin 'honorable' and straightforward amidst Ukraine invasion

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has voiced his support for Russian president Vladimir Putin mere days after a war against Ukraine was declared.

#TBT: Former #F1 surpremo Bernie Ecclestone on Vladimir Putin in 2017: "Honestly, I think the guy who should be running Europe, impressed me more than anything, is Mr Putin because he's a guy that says he's going to do something & does it . . . [He's] a first-class person."

During a radio interview with Times Sport in the UK, Ecclestone chose to back Putin. He spoke of the possibility of having a Russian Grand Prix in 2022 by saying:

“I think it depends an awful lot on exactly what the state is between Ukraine and Russia. It’s not going to make any difference if there is a race in Russia to anything else that has happened in the world. I suppose it is the people who are engaged in the event who would decide on it, because maybe other people think it was the right thing for Russia to do. So how can anyone else judge exactly what is happening today? As a person, I found him very straightforward and honorable. He did exactly what he said he was going to do without any arguments.”

The Russian Grand Prix contract with F1 was subsequently canceled as per reports and may not return to the calendar anytime soon.

Edited by Anurag C