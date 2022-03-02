Motorsport UK bans all Russian drivers in British competitions, Haas F1's Nikita Mazepin no longer welcome

Motorsport UK has banned all Russian drivers from participating in British competitions. This includes 2021 F1 rookie Nikita Mazepin, whose father has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is affecting Russian drivers in all forms of motorsport. While it was rumored that Haas driver Mazepin would lose his seat in the sport, the FIA has now decided that Russian drivers can now race under a neutral flag - an FIA flag. In a show of support and solidarity, however, the British governing body for four-wheel motorsports has decided to ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers and teams from competing in races held in Britain. The ban will include all FIA championships as well.

This means that even if Mazepin can secure his seat for the 2022 F1 season, he will not be allowed to participate in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July. Motorsport UK's chairman David Richards said:

“It is our duty to use whatever influence and leverage we might have to bring this wholly unjustified invasion of Ukraine to a halt. We would encourage the motorsport community and our colleagues around the world to fully embrace the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee and do whatever we can to end this war.”

F1 and teams agree to call off 2022 Russian Grand Prix

In light of the raging Russo-Ukrainian conflict, the FIA has decided to cancel the 2022 F1 Russian Grand Prix, which was to take place in September. The sport announced the cancelation of the event on the final day of the pre-season test in Barcelona, in a statement condemning the situation unfolding in Ukraine.

The motorsport body released a statement explaining its stance on the issue. It said:

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.”

F1's regulatory body confirmed that it held an emergency meeting with teams to decide on the fate of the Russian Grand Prix. Both drivers and team principals had condemned the situation in Ukraine and felt it was incorrect to race in Russia. Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen led the charge early on, believing it to be inappropriate to race in a country that is going through a war.

Fans around the world are praying for Ukraine's safety in the ongoing war. While it is unclear what the future will look like for the country, continued support from high-profile organizations such as the FIA could go a long way.

