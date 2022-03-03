Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin could potentially be banned from Australian Grand Prix

In light of the current situation in Ukraine, the F1 Australian Grand Prix Corporation may reportedly impose a ban on Russian licensed team competitors and officials. The ban could extend to any display of national symbols, colors, and flags, as was done by Motorsport UK.

This could potentially mean that Russian Haas driver Nikita Mazepin may be unable to participate in the Australian Grand Prix Corporation. The UK motorsport governing body did exclude Russian competitors from their ban by allowing them to drive under the FIA flag in a neutral capacity.

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin will be allowed to compete in F1 this season after the FIA confirmed Russian and Belarusian drivers can race under a neutral flag.

As reported by Motorsport, a spokesperson revealed that a decision is yet to be made regarding the matter:

"The matter is under review in consultation with federal authorities and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also spoke up against the Russian Grand Prix and voiced his opinion regarding the matter, claiming that:

"All international sporting events in Russia should have their authorisations withdrawn from all international sporting bodies - this includes the F1 Grand Prix in Sochi."

"All international sporting events in Russia should have their authorisations withdrawn from all international sporting bodies - this includes the F1 Grand Prix in Sochi."

The very next day, it was announced that the Russian Grand Prix will be officially canceled.

It is not only unclear whether Mazepin will be able to compete in the race in April, but his future in the Haas F1 team is also very much in question. Given the possible end of the team's association with Uralkali, this time it is truly putting the team to a test.

Fans set to hit the stands once again at the F1 Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix was the first to be canceled during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The sport has not been back to the Melbourne’s Albert Park since then. It is now finally set to invite fans for the much anticipated race weekend in April.

As reported by Auto Action, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott encouraged fans to get their hands on tickets soon to avoid disappointment in case of a sellout.

“To avoid disappointment, if you’re a fan that wants to attend on Sunday, I recommend you purchase your tickets without delay, so you don’t miss out. The expectation of a ‘Sunday sellout’ is very likely to push Saturday crowds to in excess of 100,000.”

On Feburary 26 it was announced that tickets for the main race on Sunday were completely sold out.

For the first time in Australian Grand Prix history, Sunday is sold out with tickets to Thursday, Friday and Saturday still selling fast.

F1 is thrilled to return to Australia for the third Grand Prix event of the much anticipated 2022 season.

