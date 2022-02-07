F1 Australian GP announces new premium hospitality services, tickets and sale details inside

F1's return to Albert Park after a two-year absence has already led to massive ticket sales for the Melbourne race. The Australian Grand Prix will now be offering an all-new premium hospitality experience that is bound to turn up the dial for fans.

F1 Australian Grand Prix @ausgrandprix



Tickets on sale at 10am (AEDT) Tuesday, 8 February 2022



#F1 aus.gp/4825 Take your #AusGP experience to the next level with our new premium hospitality experiences 🥂Tickets on sale at 10am (AEDT) Tuesday, 8 February 2022 Take your #AusGP experience to the next level with our new premium hospitality experiences 🥂Tickets on sale at 10am (AEDT) Tuesday, 8 February 2022 🎫#F1 aus.gp/4825

Race organizers for the event, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have created a new Redline suite, which in their words:

“...Blends both the elegance and excitement of Formula 1® in a never-before-seen two-storey contemporary facility. Redline will offer fans unparalleled luxury and a mouthwatering menu, alongside stunning views of the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.”

The suite is said to be located on turn 4 of the Albert Park Circuit. It promises to be a perfect vantage point to watch the new cars in action on what is expected to be a much faster track.

Albert Park circuit renovated before F1 2022 season

The AGPC has also renovated the entire circuit and facilities ahead of the 2022 race. The updates made to the track were expected to be in place by late 2021 before the race was canceled after a slew of postponements.

At the time, a statement on F1's official website addressing the changes to Albert Park read:

“The organizers hope the changes will provide more overtaking opportunities and lead to faster and more competitive racing at the Australian venue. The most obvious change to the parkland circuit will be the removal of the chicane at Turn 9 and 10 to create a sweeping right-hander instead, as well as the possibility of an additional DRS zone. Meanwhile, there will also be a widening of the track at Turns 1, 3, 6, 13, and 15 – while Turns 13 and 15 are set to have their cambers altered to allow multiple racing lines.”

How these changes equate when put in conjunction with the new cars that the sport's regulatory changes deem mandatory, remains to be seen.

The race organizers have also confirmed that they are working very closely with the Victorian government to ensure that the 2022 race is a '100% vaccination event'.

The CEO of AGPC, Andrew Westacott, confirmed the same in a statement he made which said:

“We’ve worked very closely with the Victorian government throughout 2021 and in the lead up to 2022. And of course, we’ve worked very, very closely with F1. The rules are simple to get into the country and the rules are simple to operate in F1. To come in for the event you’ll be 100 percent vaccinated and there won’t be exemptions sought for anyone, from anyone.”

In light of the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic and his stance on vaccination against the Australian government, Westacott wants to avoid any fiasco of similar ilk. Having seen the race canceled for two straight years, the AGPC is extremely keen to avoid a hat-trick of misfortune on that front.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Australian Grand Prix is set to be held on the weekend of 10th April.

Edited by Anurag C