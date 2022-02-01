Daniel Ricciardo expects the revamped Albert Park Circuit to improve overtaking

Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful that the newly revamped Albert Park Circuit will provide better overtaking opportunities for drivers. The iconic track has not featured on the F1 calendar since 2019 but is set to make an epic comeback in April 2022.

F1 Australian Grand Prix @ausgrandprix



The Aussie has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to motorsport 🏅



#F1 @danielricciardo AM has a nice ring to itThe Aussie has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to motorsport 🏅 🇦🇺 @danielricciardo AM has a nice ring to it 👌 The Aussie has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to motorsport 🏅 #F1 https://t.co/hUj1z5ruDH

The Melbourne circuit is undergoing some major changes to improve the closeness of racing through the semi-street venue. This is the first time changes have been made to the epic track since its introduction in 1996. The apex of turns 1, 3, 6, and 14 have been widened, while turn 11 has been slightly shifted and widened.

Daniel Ricciardo welcomed the new changes to his home track, claiming the track has been too narrow to overtake in the past. The McLaren driver believes the upcoming changes to the track will allow for greater slipstreaming and more daring overtakes. In a video released by the Australian Grand Prix's official YouTube channel, he said:

“It was always a track where overtaking was difficult because it was quite narrow and very fast. In general, in Formula 1, it becomes more difficult to follow other cars in corner combinations the faster we go. Widening the apex of some corners I think will help create more room for some daring overtaking or choosing a different line to get out of the dirty air.”

In addition to the widened apexes, 2022 cars will also help massively in the removal of dirty air at the track. With new regulatory changes being introduced to the sport in the upcoming season, drivers will be able to follow each other much more closely with the reduction of dirty air being blown into the cars behind. Although former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claims the new cars feel "roughly the same" on the simulator, only racing conditions will confirm whether the FIA's radical new plan to improve racing has worked or not.

Daniel Ricciardo excited about removal of chicane at turns 9 and 10

Pitpass.com @pitpassdotcom



pitpass.com/71753/Albert-P… Organisers of the Australian Grand Prix have revealed that the Albert Park circuit will feature five new grandstands for this year's race as #F1 returns following a two-year absence. Organisers of the Australian Grand Prix have revealed that the Albert Park circuit will feature five new grandstands for this year's race as #F1 returns following a two-year absence.pitpass.com/71753/Albert-P… https://t.co/MNtqMVRphW

Perhaps the biggest change to the track is the removal of the medium-speed chicane at turns 9 and 10. Daniel Ricciardo is especially excited about these changes as the section will now be one long straight, with the addition of one additional DRS zone along its course. The last of the late-brakers will now be able to test out their skills at the end of the new straight, with their cars approaching top speed. It is, however, still unclear whether the loss in downforce in the new cars will allow drivers to take the new straight flat-out in 2022. Speaking in the aforementioned video about the removal of the chicane, Ricciardo said:

“Because this has become a straight, we get one big slipstream from turn 6 and it's going to be good. I foresee that these changes will one day pay off. We will also have fun while braking. I believe a DRS zone will be added, so this is going to make racing a lot better.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans are hopeful that Daniel Ricciardo will return to his old form in 2022, with the race at Albert Park likely to give the Australian the home race 'kick'. F1 returns to Melbourne in 2022 for the Australian Grand Prix on April 7th.

Edited by Anurag C