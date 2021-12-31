"Wasn’t that different" - Valtteri Bottas describes how new F1 2022 cars feel

Valtteri Bottas claims 2022 F1 cars feel roughly the same despite numerous regulatory changes made by the FIA. The Finnish driver made these comments after trying out the new cars on a simulator.

While all F1 teams are trying to understand the massive changes that the new season will bring, now-former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claims they feel roughly the same on the simulator. Teams have shifted their focus to building the perfect car for next season, with the FIA claiming the new cars will lead to closer wheel-to-wheel racing.

Bottas, who has tested out 2022 cars for both Mercedes and Alfa Romeo, told Motorsport.com:

“At least at the time, it seemed like the cars were a bit out of whack. Normal in terms of downforce. But the overall feeling, at least from the sim, wasn’t that different. We can’t simulate other cars chasing on the track and things like that, but it’s not much different. Maybe they have a little less downforce, but like I said, that will change.”

Valtteri Bottas feels as though 2020 F1 cars were more fun to drive compared to 2021 cars due to higher levels of downforce. The 32-year-old also said that the intensity of future wheel-to-wheel racing can more than make up for the loss in 'fun'. He said:

“It’s been fun, especially last year. The cars were even faster than this year, with more downforce. But hey, if the action on the track next year is better and we can follow each other more closely, then it should be even more fun.”

The Finnish driver had a strong final season with Mercedes, finishing third in the drivers' standings whilst helping the team win their eighth constructors' trophy in a row.

Lewis Hamilton called Valtteri Bottas 'best F1 teammate'

Lewis Hamilton called Valtteri Bottas his best-ever teammate and praised him for his consistency at Mercedes. Bottas was the perfect wingman for Hamilton, finishing second in the drivers' championship in 2019 and 2020.

The Finn finished his 101st and final race for Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month. He is set to replace fellow Finn, Kimi Raikkonen, at Alfa Romeo next year.

Hamilton praised the 32-year-old driver in a social media post and said:

“He has been the best team-mate I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Your speed and resilience has been impressive but where you truly stand out to me is the human being you are. You are greater than you know and I know there's a bright future ahead for you.”

George Russell is set to replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes, with the F1 fraternity expecting huge things from the young British driver.

