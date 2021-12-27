Valtteri Bottas: 2021 F1 season in review

Valtteri Bottas will move to an entirely new ecosystem in 2022 as he begins a new phase of his career with Alfa Romeo. His last season at Mercedes, however, was not one of his best in Formula 1. Bottas, driving one of the best cars on the grid, could pick up just one win as his ambition to fight for the title could not come to fruition at Mercedes.

How did Valtteri Bottas' F1 2021 season look statistically?

Valtteri Bottas finished the season in third position, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez. As a number-two driver, that was a job well done as it helped Mercedes pick up the constructor's title.

The Finn, however, never saw himself that way and the standings that saw Lewis Hamilton score close to 80% more points than Bottas were not flattering. Bottas picked up multiple pole positions throughout the season. When the time came to convert those pole positions into wins, however, he could achieve that only once in Turkey.

Points: 226

Position: 3rd

Podiums: 10

Poles: 4

Wins: 1

What worked for Valtteri Bottas?

Looking at the stats, it's not hard to see that Saturday was the best part of the race weekend for Bottas. He ran his team-mate Lewis Hamilton close on multiple occasions in qualifying and even outqualified him in multiple races.

The way the 32-year-old was able to stay close to Hamilton on one-lap-pace does show that, in terms of raw pace, Bottas was certainly a top-tier talent in Formula 1 in 2021.

What didn't work for Valtteri Bottas?

Formula 1 @F1



🇭🇺



f1.com/Wolff-BOT-HUN Backing from the boss for Valtteri Bottas, as Toto Wolff discusses the impact of the Hungaroring crash on the Finn's future 💬⬇️ #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 Backing from the boss for Valtteri Bottas, as Toto Wolff discusses the impact of the Hungaroring crash on the Finn's future 💬⬇️#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 f1.com/Wolff-BOT-HUN

Bottas was sublime in qualifying, however, he was relatively poor in the race. More often than not, he could not hold a candle in front of the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton during races.

On race day, Bottas was usually seen to be no match for Max and Lewis. The Finn just could not produce the kind of results that he would have expected of himself this season.

What's next for Valtteri Bottas in the F1 2022 season?

For Valtteri Bottas, the move to Alfa Romeo is a new beginning: a beginning where he will be looking to revive his career and reputation. The Finn will be hoping for a car that is at least able to fight for points, if not more, next season. The transition from the front of the grid to one of the backmarkers of the 2021 season, is going to be humbling at the least.

