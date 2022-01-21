F1 Australian Grand Prix working hard to avoid Novak Djokovic-style controversy

F1 intends to steer clear of any vaccine-related drama akin to the Novak Djokovic-Australian Open saga when the sport returns to Albert Park in Melbourne on April 10.

The CEO of the race organizers, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Andrew Westacott, has ensured that the race will be a '100% vaccination event'.

Westacott spoke to the media in light of tennis star Novak Djokovic's detention and subsequent deportation for being in breach of the government's protocol, saying:

“We’ve worked very closely with the Victorian government throughout 2021 and in the lead up to 2022. And of course, we’ve worked very, very closely with F1. The rules are simple to get into the country and the rules are simple to operate in F1. To come in for the event you’ll be 100 percent vaccinated and there won’t be exemptions sought for anyone, from anyone.”

The Australian Grand Prix was omitted from the F1 calendars in 2020 and 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Westacott does not intend to see it scuppered for a third year running. He went on to add:

“F1 has recognized around the world that they always need to comply with the rules at the borders for the jurisdictions in which they race. They’ve raced in 41 locations since Melbourne in 2020 and we’re going to be welcoming them into the country. They know the rules and we’re very, very comfortable with that. I think it goes without saying they will be 100 percent vaccinated and compliant with the laws. And that means when they come here to Melbourne they’re going to be operating in a very, very safe regime. That’s an underlined, defined position.”

F1 has taken safety against COVID-19 very seriously since the outbreak. The 2020 Australian Grand Prix was canceled mere days before the race was to be held when a slew of positive test results were reported in the McLaren garage.

Australian Grand Prix organizers to ensure 'zero chance' of F1 fans stranded at the gate like 2020

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott has also given his assurances to fans that there is 'zero chance' of them being stranded in 2022. With the 2020 race called off at the proverbial 11th hour, many fans felt short-changed. He said:

“We’re staging this event. But we may have to do so with different mitigation requirements. Now we’ll work with the Victorian government on those mitigation requirements. But the really important thing is that people should feel confident to come out and purchase tickets. I’ll go on record and say (there is) zero chance of cancelation. We’re going to start building the track on the first of February.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The Albert Park circuit has also reportedly been renovated and is expected to be a more engaging venue for racing and overtaking, as per the organizers' claims.

Edited by Anurag C