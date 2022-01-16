"I am extremely disappointed with the ruling" - Novak Djokovic speaks after having his visa revoked for the final time

In a unanimous ruling, the Federal Circuit Court of Australia on Sunday upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to revoke Novak Djokovic's visa, thus putting an end to the long-drawn-out controversy.

Djokovic, who arrived in Melbourne with a medical exemption last week, had his visa canceled by the Australian Border Force. He was then housed in a facility meant for detainees while his lawyers appealed the decision in court. Djokovic won the case and had his visa reinstated. But this wasn't the end of the saga.

Hawke exercised his "personal power" and repealed the Serb's visa once again, forcing him to return to the courts for recourse. With his visa now annulled, Djokovic faces immediate deportation with a potential three-year ban from entering Australia.

In a brief statement right after the court's ruling, the World No. 1 said he needed time to "rest and recuperate."

"I'd like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today’s Court hearing," Djokovic said. "I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this."

He did, however, admit to being "extremely disappointed" with the court's ruling and added that he would cooperate with the concerned authorities in regard to his departure from the country.

"I am extremely disappointed with the ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open. I respect the Court’s ruling and I'll cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from Australia," he continued.

Djokovic, who would have been bidding for a record 21st Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park this year, revealed that he felt "uncomfortable" with how the focus had shifted to him over the past couple of weeks instead of the Australian Open, which begins tomorrow.

"I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love," he said. "I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament."

In conclusion, he thanked his family and supporters for their "continued support" since his arrival in Melbourne last week.

"Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me", he added.

Hannah Ryan @HannahD15 BREAKING: The court has unanimously ruled against Djokovic. He has to pay the government's costs. Reasons to come at a later date. BREAKING: The court has unanimously ruled against Djokovic. He has to pay the government's costs. Reasons to come at a later date.

How does Novak Djokovic's absence affect the Australian Open draw?

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who would have been the top seed at the 2022 Australian Open, will be replaced by lucky loser and World No. 150, Salvatore Caruso. The Italian will take on Serbia's Miomir Kecmanović in the first round tomorrow.

Also Read Article Continues below

Djokovic's absence leaves third seed Alexander Zverev as the highest-ranked player in the top half of the draw, which also includes former champion and fourth seed Rafael Nadal.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala