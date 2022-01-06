Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic being deported from Australia

Novak Djokovic's bid to play at the 2022 Australian Open ended in bizarre circumstances on Thursday. The Serb was denied entry into Australia due to complications concerning his medical exemption. Djokovic's visa was subsequently revoked by the federal government, meaning he will have to leave the country.
"The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements. The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently canceled," the statement by the Australian federal government read.
"Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia.”
A detailed breakdown of how Novak Djokovic's 2022 Australian Open campaign fell through
Novak Djokovic had initially confirmed on Tuesday that he had been granted a medical exemption by the Victorian government to compete at the Australian Open. Djokovic's announcement was followed by a statement from Tennis Australia, where they explained the process behind the World No. 1's exemption.
The organization, headed by Craig Tiley, also stated that the exemption process was chaired by "two separate independent panels of medical experts", implying that it was fair.
Touching down in Melbourne with a confirmed exemption, the Serbian was in for a shock. At the Tullamarine Airport, Djokovic was held by the Australian Border Force while both his visa and medical exemption were evaluated.
Things took a turn for the worse as it was later reported that Novak Djokovic had flown into Australia with the "wrong type of visa", leaving Australian Border and federal government officials in a state of zugzwang. Djokovic was subsequently asked to wait nine hours at the Melbourne airport as the Victorian government, the Australian Border Force and the federal government scrambled for a solution.
Serbia's Prime Minister and Novak Djokovic's father also got involved in the situation as the night progressed, with both men offering passionate pleas to do right by the World No. 1.
Novak Djokovic's 2022 Australian Open participation soon fell through as his visa was ultimately revoked by the Border Force, meaning he would not be allowed to be in Australia for long. It is being reported, however, that the Serb could still challenge the injunction in the Victorian courts.
Tennis fans and media personnel subsequently took to Twitter to express their dismay at the whole fiasco. Some claimed the panel did not properly check the validity of some of the documents submitted by Djokovic. That does seems to be the case here, since the Victorian government's exemption for the 20-time Major champion is now under "urgent review" by the Commonwealth.
Some fans also blamed Djokovic's own vaccine hesitancy as the major factor behind this situation. Others called out the farcical nature of operations by Tennis Australia, the Victorian government, and the Australian federal government.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also took to social media following the decision to revoke Djokovic's visa. Morrison asserted that no one was above the rules before commending the entire country of Australia for following protocol amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Mr Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant," Morrison wrote.
It may be noted, however, that the World No. 1 will still be in Melbourne as his lawyers attempt to fight the decision made by the federal government, albeit for not more than a day.
According to 9News sports presenter Clint Stanaway, the Serb will spend his time in either government accommodation or in a hotel while the situation pans out and will most likely be returning to Europe shortly, since the chances of the decision made by the federal government being reversed are bleak.
