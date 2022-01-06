Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic being deported from Australia

Novak Djokovic's bid to play at the 2022 Australian Open ended in bizarre circumstances on Thursday. The Serb was denied entry into Australia due to complications concerning his medical exemption. Djokovic's visa was subsequently revoked by the federal government, meaning he will have to leave the country.

"The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements. The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently canceled," the statement by the Australian federal government read.

"Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia.”

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Novak #Djokovic has NOT been allowed to enter Australia and most probably will not participate at the Australian Open. Novak #Djokovic has NOT been allowed to enter Australia and most probably will not participate at the Australian Open.

A detailed breakdown of how Novak Djokovic's 2022 Australian Open campaign fell through

Novak Djokovic had initially confirmed on Tuesday that he had been granted a medical exemption by the Victorian government to compete at the Australian Open. Djokovic's announcement was followed by a statement from Tennis Australia, where they explained the process behind the World No. 1's exemption.

The organization, headed by Craig Tiley, also stated that the exemption process was chaired by "two separate independent panels of medical experts", implying that it was fair.

Touching down in Melbourne with a confirmed exemption, the Serbian was in for a shock. At the Tullamarine Airport, Djokovic was held by the Australian Border Force while both his visa and medical exemption were evaluated.

Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel Greg Hunt, Australia's health minister, confirms Djokovic has failed to provide 'appropriate standards of proof' to enter the country and that he will be sent home. Greg Hunt, Australia's health minister, confirms Djokovic has failed to provide 'appropriate standards of proof' to enter the country and that he will be sent home.

Things took a turn for the worse as it was later reported that Novak Djokovic had flown into Australia with the "wrong type of visa", leaving Australian Border and federal government officials in a state of zugzwang. Djokovic was subsequently asked to wait nine hours at the Melbourne airport as the Victorian government, the Australian Border Force and the federal government scrambled for a solution.

Serbia's Prime Minister and Novak Djokovic's father also got involved in the situation as the night progressed, with both men offering passionate pleas to do right by the World No. 1.

Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia's president, has just spoken to Djokovic, still being held in a room at Melbourne Airport. 'I told him Serbia is with him. Our authorities are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end immediately.' Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia's president, has just spoken to Djokovic, still being held in a room at Melbourne Airport. 'I told him Serbia is with him. Our authorities are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end immediately.'

Novak Djokovic's 2022 Australian Open participation soon fell through as his visa was ultimately revoked by the Border Force, meaning he would not be allowed to be in Australia for long. It is being reported, however, that the Serb could still challenge the injunction in the Victorian courts.

Ossian Shine @ossianshine BREAKING-REUTERS: NOVAK DJOKOVIC VISA REVOKED BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT, ISSUED LETTER SAYING HE WILL BE DEPORTED - SOURCE CLOSE TO TOURNAMENT BREAKING-REUTERS: NOVAK DJOKOVIC VISA REVOKED BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT, ISSUED LETTER SAYING HE WILL BE DEPORTED - SOURCE CLOSE TO TOURNAMENT

Ossian Shine @ossianshine DJOKOVIC FILING FEDERAL INJUNCTION TO STOP DEPORTATION DJOKOVIC FILING FEDERAL INJUNCTION TO STOP DEPORTATION

Tennis fans and media personnel subsequently took to Twitter to express their dismay at the whole fiasco. Some claimed the panel did not properly check the validity of some of the documents submitted by Djokovic. That does seems to be the case here, since the Victorian government's exemption for the 20-time Major champion is now under "urgent review" by the Commonwealth.

The Tennis Nerds Blog @TennisNerdsBlog



In the end this has become a farce



#AusOpen Major issue exposed here with the medical exemption process. The panel did not check the validity of some of the documentation provided in the Djokovic application or do it to the level required by Australian Border entry laws. In the end this has become a farce

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski

theage.com.au/sport/tennis/c… The Victorian government's medical exemption for Novak Djokovic is under urgent review by the Commonwealth. The Victorian government's medical exemption for Novak Djokovic is under urgent review by the Commonwealth.theage.com.au/sport/tennis/c…

Some fans also blamed Djokovic's own vaccine hesitancy as the major factor behind this situation. Others called out the farcical nature of operations by Tennis Australia, the Victorian government, and the Australian federal government.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Whatever happens as this unfolds here, this is completely Novak Djokovic's fault for not getting the vaccine in the first place, which he had *months* to do. Best case scenario for everyone would have been a vaxxed Novak playing the #AusOpen with no drama. He chose against that.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa You follow the rules set by the authorities of the country. You fly across the world to then be told by the same people who approved your application that you can’t enter, while being isolated in a room. That’s not the way to treat anybody. Public humiliation. #Djokovic You follow the rules set by the authorities of the country. You fly across the world to then be told by the same people who approved your application that you can’t enter, while being isolated in a room. That’s not the way to treat anybody. Public humiliation. #Djokovic

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also took to social media following the decision to revoke Djokovic's visa. Morrison asserted that no one was above the rules before commending the entire country of Australia for following protocol amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mr Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant," Morrison wrote.

Scott Morrison @ScottMorrisonMP Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant. Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.

It may be noted, however, that the World No. 1 will still be in Melbourne as his lawyers attempt to fight the decision made by the federal government, albeit for not more than a day.

According to 9News sports presenter Clint Stanaway, the Serb will spend his time in either government accommodation or in a hotel while the situation pans out and will most likely be returning to Europe shortly, since the chances of the decision made by the federal government being reversed are bleak.

Clint Stanaway @cstanaway UPDATE: Novak Djokovic to remain in Melbourne for the time being - but ultimately, it’s likely to be a day trip. He’s about to be transported to a City quarantine hotel, run by the Federal Govt. Arrangements are now underway to source a return flight to Europe, likely today. UPDATE: Novak Djokovic to remain in Melbourne for the time being - but ultimately, it’s likely to be a day trip. He’s about to be transported to a City quarantine hotel, run by the Federal Govt. Arrangements are now underway to source a return flight to Europe, likely today.

