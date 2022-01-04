"He is an all-time great, but he ain’t essential" - Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic getting medical exemption for 2022 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's latest announcement about having been given "exemption permission" to travel to Australia, despite being unvaccinated, has generated a furore on social media, with Twitter users expressing robust criticism of the move.

Australian sports journalist Andy Maher was one of the first to react to the news, calling out tournament organizers and government officials for awarding Djokovic an exemption.

Highlighting the strict Covid-19 restrictions that the residents of the country have had to adhere to over the last two years, as well as Djokovic's "extradordinary liberties" in the face of the pandemic, Maher said the World No. 1 might be an "all-time great", but he is not "essential" in a refrence to the state only allowing essential service providers to carry out operations during the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Andy Maher @AndyMaherDFA Australians have been denied for two years, but this bloke - who’s taken extraordinary liberties in the face of the coronavirus - gets his exemption. Novak Djokovic is an all-time great, but he ain’t essential. Australians have been denied for two years, but this bloke - who’s taken extraordinary liberties in the face of the coronavirus - gets his exemption. Novak Djokovic is an all-time great, but he ain’t essential.

The sentiment was echoed by the likes of Tennis Channel's David Kane and freelance writer Ben Rothenberg, both of whom also questioned the grounds on which Djokovic was awarded the exemption.

Kane was quick to point out that Djokovic, for one, did not seem to fit into any of the criteria—a list of which had earlier been released in an Australian health department notification—that would make him eligible for a medical exemption.

Rothenberg, meanwhile, attached the aforementioned notification pamphlet that mentioned "acute medical conditions" as grounds for the exemption. The journalist, however, questioned what acute condition an elite athlete like Djokovic could possibly have.

David Kane @DKTNNS Reading the released criteria required for medical exemptions, Djokovic didn't appear to meet any.



Curious how Aussie fans will react to this--and Djokovic himself--once the tournament is underway. Reading the released criteria required for medical exemptions, Djokovic didn't appear to meet any.Curious how Aussie fans will react to this--and Djokovic himself--once the tournament is underway.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



What “acute major medical condition,” as listed here by Australian authorities, could a healthy #1-ranked athlete have? Though we now know that Djokovic plans to play the #AusOpen , there will still be considerable speculation about the legitimacy of his exemption.What “acute major medical condition,” as listed here by Australian authorities, could a healthy #1-ranked athlete have? Though we now know that Djokovic plans to play the #AusOpen, there will still be considerable speculation about the legitimacy of his exemption.What “acute major medical condition,” as listed here by Australian authorities, could a healthy #1-ranked athlete have? https://t.co/Qe12SWTMJo

"Novak Djokovic is about to find out what it’s like to be despised by all of Australia" - AAP journalist

Djokovic will be the defending champion at the 2022 Australian Open

Twitter was also flooded with posts suggesting Novak Djokovic would be on the receiving end of strong backlash from Australian fans for his highhandedness.

Expressing displeasure at Djokovic's latest announcement, Australian Associated Press journalist Karen Sweeney said that the World No. 1 was about to find out what it was like to be "dispised" by all of Australia.

Karen Sweeney @karenlsweeney Novak Djokovic is about to find out what it’s like to be despised by all of Australia. We’re all nice and laid back until we’re not. #GetVaccinated Novak Djokovic is about to find out what it’s like to be despised by all of Australia. We’re all nice and laid back until we’re not. #GetVaccinated

Similar statements were put forth by other members of the media, including Saffron Howden and Neil McMahon.

While Howden bluntly predicted "the collective anger of a nation" being directed at Djokovic, McMahon said the Serb is likely to face a very "unpleasent" reaction from the crowds when he steps onto the court at Melbourne Park.

Saffron Howden @saffronhowden The whole of Australia spent the day standing in queues in the summer heat, scouring the shops for rapid antigen tests that got more expensive as the day progressed, with no political leadership in sight.



The collective anger of a nation is now directed at Novak Djokovic. The whole of Australia spent the day standing in queues in the summer heat, scouring the shops for rapid antigen tests that got more expensive as the day progressed, with no political leadership in sight.The collective anger of a nation is now directed at Novak Djokovic.

Neil McMahon @NeilMcMahon Neil McMahon @NeilMcMahon #ausopen Guess who’s coming to Melbourne! And he has a medical exemption. This will go over like a lead balloon. #novakdjokovic Guess who’s coming to Melbourne! And he has a medical exemption. This will go over like a lead balloon. #novakdjokovic #ausopen https://t.co/hssQDahRKJ I reckon the crowd reaction to this is going to be very unpleasant indeed. And they will have a heck of a time explaining the exemption grounds beyond him being Novak Djokovic. twitter.com/neilmcmahon/st… I reckon the crowd reaction to this is going to be very unpleasant indeed. And they will have a heck of a time explaining the exemption grounds beyond him being Novak Djokovic. twitter.com/neilmcmahon/st…

Others also criticized Djokovic for making use of money and privilege to ensure his participation at the Australian Open, where he will be vying for a record-extending 10th title.

QUENTIN HULL @QuentinHull



“Rules don’t apply for privileged superstar to enter world’s most locked down city.”



#AusOpen #Djokovic There is always devil in the detail but at face value it will be seen by many as…“Rules don’t apply for privileged superstar to enter world’s most locked down city.” There is always devil in the detail but at face value it will be seen by many as…“Rules don’t apply for privileged superstar to enter world’s most locked down city.” #AusOpen #Djokovic

Carsten Peeters @opheus : COVID

#AusOpen #Djokovic twitter.com/benrothenberg/… Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



#1 Novak Djokovic says he is



Djokovic will be competing for a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam title. Breaking:#1 Novak Djokovic says he is #AusOpen bound after receiving an exemption allowing him to enter the country despite remaining unvaccinated against coronavirus.Djokovic will be competing for a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam title. Breaking:#1 Novak Djokovic says he is #AusOpen bound after receiving an exemption allowing him to enter the country despite remaining unvaccinated against coronavirus.Djokovic will be competing for a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam title. https://t.co/WdGZsftWnP Money: COVID Money 1️⃣ : COVID 0️⃣#AusOpen #Djokovic twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala