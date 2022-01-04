"He is an all-time great, but he ain’t essential" - Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic getting medical exemption for 2022 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's latest announcement about having been given "exemption permission" to travel to Australia, despite being unvaccinated, has generated a furore on social media, with Twitter users expressing robust criticism of the move.
Australian sports journalist Andy Maher was one of the first to react to the news, calling out tournament organizers and government officials for awarding Djokovic an exemption.
Highlighting the strict Covid-19 restrictions that the residents of the country have had to adhere to over the last two years, as well as Djokovic's "extradordinary liberties" in the face of the pandemic, Maher said the World No. 1 might be an "all-time great", but he is not "essential" in a refrence to the state only allowing essential service providers to carry out operations during the pandemic-induced lockdowns.
The sentiment was echoed by the likes of Tennis Channel's David Kane and freelance writer Ben Rothenberg, both of whom also questioned the grounds on which Djokovic was awarded the exemption.
Kane was quick to point out that Djokovic, for one, did not seem to fit into any of the criteria—a list of which had earlier been released in an Australian health department notification—that would make him eligible for a medical exemption.
Rothenberg, meanwhile, attached the aforementioned notification pamphlet that mentioned "acute medical conditions" as grounds for the exemption. The journalist, however, questioned what acute condition an elite athlete like Djokovic could possibly have.
"Novak Djokovic is about to find out what it’s like to be despised by all of Australia" - AAP journalist
Twitter was also flooded with posts suggesting Novak Djokovic would be on the receiving end of strong backlash from Australian fans for his highhandedness.
Expressing displeasure at Djokovic's latest announcement, Australian Associated Press journalist Karen Sweeney said that the World No. 1 was about to find out what it was like to be "dispised" by all of Australia.
Similar statements were put forth by other members of the media, including Saffron Howden and Neil McMahon.
While Howden bluntly predicted "the collective anger of a nation" being directed at Djokovic, McMahon said the Serb is likely to face a very "unpleasent" reaction from the crowds when he steps onto the court at Melbourne Park.
Others also criticized Djokovic for making use of money and privilege to ensure his participation at the Australian Open, where he will be vying for a record-extending 10th title.
