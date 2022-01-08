"There could be easily over 30 venues" - F1 could host over 30 different races "tomorrow," according to Stefano Domenicali

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated the increasing demand for F1 is such that they could put together a 30-race calendar, with the number of venues available. The Italian explained there are a plethora of venues eager to host races, however, they will have to try and keep the calendars as reasonable as possible.

Speaking to The Race, the 56-year-old exec said:

“It’s true that there is a big interest for new places – or old places! – to be part of our calendar. I think that with no doubt, without any kind of limitation that is correct to keep, there could be easily over 30 venues that we could do [a deal with] tomorrow, but we cannot go in this direction.”

Domenicali stressed the importance of not having too many races as they were fatiguing for the teams and personnel. The flyaway triple header in the 22-race 2021 F1 calendar drew flak for being scheduled absurdly, with logistical challenges of transporting equipment through three continents.

Formula 1 @F1



Only days to go!



#F1 Time to get these dates down so you don't miss a thing of our 2022 season 🤩Onlydays to go! Time to get these dates down so you don't miss a thing of our 2022 season 🤩Only 7️⃣6️⃣ days to go! 👀#F1 https://t.co/Im9lupJDMS

The 2022 F1 calendar featuring 23 races has also been considered a hectic one in view of the ensuing hectic workload. The longer the F1 calendars, the shorter the off-season and down time available for drivers and teams.

Stefano Domenicali expressed need to strategise F1 venues properly for seasons ahead

CEO of the sport Stefano Domenicali suggested the possibility of rotating some venues every year to have as many countries as possible on the calendar. In the past, the German Grands Prix rotated between Hockenheim and the Nurburgring circuit, while the European Grands Prix rotated between different venues across Europe.

Explaining the need for strategising the venues, Domenicali said:

“It’s something that we are now understanding as to what is the best grands prix that we want to keep in a stable base, or we may think for certain places where there could be a rotation. These are thoughts that we are elaborating on.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The increasing popularity of the sport has led to newer venues becoming a competition to the traditional European venues. Older circuits like Spa-Francorchamps, and even Catalunya, have had to revamp their infrastructure to compete with newer venues and raise their standards.

Edited by Anurag C