F1: Top 5 Rivalries of Michael Schumacher.

Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher

The most successful driver in the history of the sport, with 7 championship titles, 91 Grand wins titles and setting 77 fastest laps in the course, the retired German legend has already raised the bar too high for anyone to catch up any time soon. Arguably one of the greatest F1 drivers, Michael Schumacher, is known for his controversies along with his prolific career. Rivalries being collateral damage of controversies, the German legend had a lot of them throughout his 18-year long career. Despite his dominance during his span of time, he had competing rivalries throughout, without whom he could have roped in two or more championship titles back to his name.

Here are the top 5 rivalries of Michael Schumacher

#5 Senna vs Schumacher

The three-time world champion, Ayrton Senna who lost his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix while racing, is till date regarded as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). Ayrton Senna was the original Rain Master as he had an impeccable control over his car, back then when cars had no electronic telemetry involved. His tragic death put an end to a potential rivalry between him and Schumacher. The rivalry came to an end even before it started igniting. This rivalry can be compared with Muhammad Ali vs Mike Tyson debate, though the successor here has outperformed the predecessor, comparison of two different geniuses of different times is always a non-stop debate.

Back in 1994 when Schumacher was an upcoming star, he was competing against the established star Senna in the sport, be it the overtakes during 1994 Brazilian Grand Prix when Senna outclassed Schumi or at France the same year when Schumacher had taken the Brazilian out on the first lap of the race. None did expect that the fascinating rivalry of two-and-a-half seasons, which could have grown fiercer in the following years would come to a halt in a tragic way. Michael Schumacher dedicated his 1994 championship triumph to the Brazilian legend. Six years later, Schumacher broke down in tears at the 2000 Italian Grand Prix press conference when he equaled Senna’s tally of 41 wins. These incidents establish that Schumacher himself deeply admired and respected Senna despite the healthy rivalry amongst the pros.