5 Scuderia Ferrari drivers with the most number of podiums

Akhilesh Tirumala FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 21 // 25 Oct 2018, 19:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Scuderia Ferrari has won a Championship in every decade they have participated in

Ever since the Championship started in the year 1950, Scuderia Ferrari has been the most dominating Constructors up until now. Ever since their first entry in the Monaco Grand Prix in 1950, they have broken a lot of records.

With Charles Leclerc bound to be racing for the Italian giants next season, Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel are the two drivers in the current season. Apart from veterans like Kimi and Vettel, many famous drivers have been part of this elite team so far like, Nikki Lauda, Juan Manuel Fangio, Filipe Massa, and Michael Schumacher.

They are not only the team with the most number of Constructor's Championships (16), but they also hold the record for the most number of Drivers' Championship (15) as well. They also hold the record for the most number of podium finishes. Here are the top 5:

#5 Sebastian Vettel (2015 - present)

F1 Grand Prix of USA

The 4-time World Champion joined Ferrari in the year 2015, after a successful stint with Red Bull. He became the youngest World Champion in 2010, with Red Bull and then went onto win 3 consecutive Championships, thus making him the youngest double, triple, and quadruple Champion.

Due to a lot of reliability issues in 2014, Vettel agreed to join Ferrari, and partner Kimi Raikkonen, one year before his contract expired. He also became the first defending World Champion to fail to win a race in the following season since Jacques Villeneuve in 1998.

Since then, Vettel has managed to grab 13 Grand Prix wins, and 43 podium finishes, but is yet to win a World Championship. His first win for Ferrari came in his 3rd race in Malaysia, and his last one came it the Belgian Grand Prix in 2018.

1 / 5 NEXT