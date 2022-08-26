5 splendid personalities Max Verstappen has dated during his F1 career

Verstappen is congratulated by his girlfriend Kelly Piquet. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen undoubtedly has some pretty high prestige. His status certainly attracts some of the world's most beautiful women.

Although the Dutchman would make a terrific bachelor, he is in fact involved in a romantic relationship. Sorry, ladies!

He spent the summer break with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, and her daughter, Penelope. Nonetheless, during his career in F1, the Red Bull driver has been linked to several women with whom he has allegedly had romantic relationships with.

#1 Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky @MikaelaAhlinK loved it! Favorite person on a now favorite placeloved it! Favorite person on a now favorite place 🗽🌃🇺🇸 loved it! https://t.co/XCgUFeFt60

Early on in his Toro Rosso days, Max Verstappen was dating Swedish racing driver Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky. She is currently racing for Rosberg X Racing in the Extreme E Championship.

The Swede was very open about her relationship with Verstappen and often referred to him as her "boyfriend" in social media posts.

However, the relationship reportedly came to an end before he made his move to Red Bull in 2016.

#2 Maxime Pourquie

At the start of the 2017 season, Max Verstappen was rumored to be dating Dutch hockey player Maxime Pourquie, who is now into coaching. The two had been photographed together on several occasions. They were also tagged together in multiple social media posts with friends early in Verstappen's racing career.

#3 Joyce Godefridi

Back in 2016, Max Verstappen took the F1 world by storm by winning his maiden race at the Spanish Grand Prix as a young 18-year-old boy. Soon after, he was linked to student and Belgian content creator Joyce Godefridi, who was reportedly studying marketing at the Catholic University of Leuven at the time.

The two had been sharing cheeky comments and emojis on their social media platforms, although, no confirmations were made about the relationship.

#4 Dilara Sanlik

By the end of 2017, Max Verstappen had started dating German student Dilara Sanlik, who was reportedly studying in London at the time. During the time of the relationship, Sanlik kept her life extremely private and preferred to remain outside the spotlight. She did so by keeping her social media accounts private and away from the paparazzi.

However, the two were often photographed at races, although very little was known about their relationship. The Red Bull driver also invited Sanlik to dinner with his father and sister before splitting up in 2020. The details of the break-up were not disclosed by either of the two.

#5 Kelly Piquet

Brazilian model Kelly Piquet, who is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, has been in a relationship with Max Verstappen since January 2021.

Back in 2017, Piquet was dating former Red Bull F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, with whom she has a daughter. Although, the relationship ended in December of the same year.

Verstappen and Piquet seem to be going very strong. The pair shared plenty of photographs from their summer break, where the two were seen spending time with friends and family before the Belgian Grand Prix.

